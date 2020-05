Many of the celebrities involved have wanted to get together for a good cause. Worn by Lady Gaga, with the support of Global Citizen, the concert “One World : Together At Home” was attended by dozens of artists.

For several hours, the singers performed live, and from among them their song lighthouse or times, for the greatest happiness of the internet users.

And as mentioned in the official website of Global Citizen, the event has raised not less than 127.9 million of dollars of pledges.