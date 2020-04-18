One World Together At Home: everything you need to know about the concert

What is “One World: Together At Home?”

The advocacy group international Global Citizen launched a campaign of collection of funds for the response Fund solidarity COVID, with 19 of the organizations of the world health organization (WHO).

The main event, ‘One World’ Together At Home’ has the double aim of showing the unity among the people affected by the virus to spread fast and to celebrate the brave health workers responsible for saving lives as they work tirelessly on the front lines.

The first of its kind, this event will feature a slew of artists of first order, which will occur all in the safety of their homes.

It is for when?

On Saturday, April 18, the audience of Digicel and the Loop will be ringside for the event of world-wide distribution, which celebrates the heroic efforts of community health workers and provides support to the world health Organization (WHO) in its fight to end COVID-19.

One World: Together At Home will be broadcast on SportsMax + and Catch on Digicel Home & Entertainment, as well as on the applications PlayGo, SportsMax, and Loop from 2 h of the afternoon. It will also be available on Music the next day, Sunday.

That will occur?

The event, which was organized in collaboration with the singing sensation Lady Gaga, presents a distribution of stellar and includes performances and appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

Why this event is important?

The mission of the world health Organization in the context of the COVID-19 is to prevent, detect and respond to the pandemic.

All funds collected will be donated to the rapid response facility COVID-19 world organizations of health, in order to acquire personal protective equipment, test kits and laboratory facilities in countries in need.

So far, the world health Organization has shipped more than 2 million items of personal protection in 133 countries and 1.5 million test kits in 126 countries.