“One World – Together at Home”: how to review the benefit concert for 8h of non-stop hosted by Lady Gaga [vidéo]

More than 70 artists and personalities have responded to the appeal of Lady Gaga and the WHO for the organization of a concert of support to personal caregivers who are fighting the coronavirus. During more than eight hours, in the night from Saturday to Sunday, they are relayed in the songs and music for a free event, broadcast to the world. More than $ 127 million were harvested.

Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder or even Chris Martin of Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Pharrell Williams and Chris & The Queens have shared the bill with young shoots that are Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Charlie Puth or even belgian singer Angela. Actors and actresses (Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Poehler…), personalities (Oprah Winfrey) and athletes (the female soccer player Megan Rapinoe, the pilot Lewis Hamilton) are also in the cast.