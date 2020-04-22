One World Together at Home : Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Angela… the stars collect $ 127 million

The coronavirus continues to rage in the world : more than 160 000 deaths have been identified since the onset of the pandemic. To slow the spread and help the nursing staff, who is fighting every day to save the victims, it is important to stay at home. The stars, they are mobilizing to raise donations for the fight against the Covid-19 : Jul for example, has auctioned its platinum and gold, the boss of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has offered 1 million dollars or Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio are involved with the All-in Challenge.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion reunited for a benefit concert

For its part, Lady Gaga has raised $ 35 million to the WHO, but it doesn’t stop there : the actress A Star is Born hosted a big benefit concert 8 hours with the world health Organization. Lady Gaga was not only for One World : Together at Home.

Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Angela, Christine and the Queens, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Liam Payne, Kesha, Ellie Goulding, John Legend and many other stars have sung in them. Actor Pierce Brosnan and host Jimmy Fallon have also responded to the show mode is confined. Thanks to these personalities, it is $ 127 million which have been harvested !