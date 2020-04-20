One World, Together at home : Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello… The best moments of this exceptional evening

It happened in things these last days on the planet music : Billie Eilish and Rosalia confirm their collaboration, the tour of NLP delayed, the One Direction reunited for their 10-year-old… And this is clearly not all, since the grand concert One World, Together at home, organized by Lady Gaga has taken place and over 70 artists took turns to thank the caregivers and all the people mobilized during the quarantine. You brought together the best performance of this evening and we can tell you : It was ! As this is Elton John, the duo of Sam Smith/John Legend, or the participation of Christine and The Queens and Angela… And even if Lady Gaga announced at the beginning of the evening : “This evening is not a fundraiser, so keep your portfolios. The artists are there to thank you!!” the event would have helped raise more than $ 127 million according to the organizers, and Global Citizen. A total success !

Angela

It starts in beauty with Angela ! As she has rightly said : “We are one world and together, we can win this fight !” And so it is with a beautiful version of “Balance your what” she has represented the francophonie during the evening. Thank you !

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas also participated in the initiative of Lady Gaga. They have offered us a very nice duo on “Sunny” Bobby Hebb and recovery – among other things – by Marvin Gaye ! A classic…

Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang and John Legend

This benefit was the conclusion of the event and one understands why : Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend give their votes on the notes of the virtuoso Lang Lang. This interpretation of “The Prayer”, inialement will remain in the annals…

Charlie Puth

Back at home with his parents, it is in his room, Charlie Puth sang “Attention” for internet users around the world. His voice and his piano, just !

Christine and The Queens

In the midst of all the greatest artists, Christine and The Queens has done an outstanding run ! For One World, Together at home, she has performed from Paris to his now cult “People I’ve Been Sad”. We let you enjoy !

Ellie Goulding

Fans will appreciate ! English Ellie Goulding also shared two songs for this charity event : “Burn” and “Love me like you do”. It is this last that we will share.

Elton John

It was a performance more expected : Sir Elton John ! The icon has taken over “I’m still standing”one of his biggest hits which had, at the time, signed his grand return to the music scene. It was in 1983 !

Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the block was also of the party, with a provision fair, and moving of “People” originally performed by Barbra Streisand !

John Legend and Sam Smith

It is the unexpected duet of the evening, but what a duo ! John Legend and Sam Smith have taken over “Stand by me”. In two different places – containment forces – the artists have joined their voices and the result is incredible. We let you enjoy…

Kesha

Accompanied by a guitarist, Kesha has sung its song“Praying” and the emotion was palpable. We really liked !

Lady Gaga

To launch this evening, Lady Gaga has taken over “Smile” a classic from Nat King Cole and Jimmy Durante. A real success !

Lizzo

Lizzo was also of the party with his sublime voice to show his support for caregivers and the fight against the COVID-19. For her, “A change is gonna come” and we want to believe ! Close your eyes and enjoy…

Niall Horan

The former member of One Direction has taken the time to interpret his first hit solo : “Slow Hands”. A guitar-voice that’s good for you !

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Attention : Performance moving ! It is sitting side-by-side, in front of a piano, the couple Shawn Mendes/Camila Cabello has chosen to interpret “What a wonderful world” like an anthem for a better tomorrow.

Taylor Swift

After you have financially contributed to the fight against the COVID-19, Taylor Swift has also joined the initiative, One World, Together at home with his song “Soon You’ll Get Better” that resonates especially today.

The Rolling Stones

Last but not least, The Rolling Stones ! Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood and Charlie Watts were given a live-action version of“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”… A nice way to end this selection which is, obviously, not exhaustive !