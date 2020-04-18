One World Together At Home : Lady Gaga launches a call to Emmanuel Macron to become involved more in the fight against the coronavirus

Lady Gaga has released this week a message on Twitter to apply directly to the head of State and send him a message on the crisis of the Covid-19 :

“President Emmanuel Macron, the last year you have shown your leadership in the fight against the pandemics. We need you to support the global fight against the Covid-19, with the UN, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Gavi [l’Alliance pour le vaccin]. We are all in the same situation as citizens of the world.”

On 6 April, during a speech held in videoconference with the World Health Organization, the singer of 34 years announced that it had raised $ 35 million for the fight against the Covid19.

This Saturday, 18th April, Lady Gaga will also participate in a concert event, a show orchestrated by Jimmy Fallon to support all hospital staff in the face of the test for the coronavirus. This program unusual musical will be broadcast on the networks american channels like ABC and NBC.

This concert was confined to Lady Gaga, will feature musical performances by Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billie EIlish, Paul McCartney or even Lizzo. This charity event will be proposed by France Televisions live, Saturday April 18, on its platform France.tv 21 hours to 2 hours in the morning, and then on France 2 between 2 and 4 h in the morning. It will be rebroadcast on Sunday on France 2 from 22: 45.

The singer has also wished to thank on the social networks, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the european Commission, and Justin Trudeau, the canadian president, for their actions on the folder of the coronavirus.