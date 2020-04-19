One World Together At Home : Review the best moments of this big dose of love

Lady Gaga has decided to organize a concert with the biggest music stars across the world to thank the workers of the world of health care, education and essential services in these difficult times.

The artists have been many to answer the call of the singer. Elton John, Céline Dion, passing by The Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Billie Joe Armstrong, they have all interpreted a song of circumstance to be pampered, at a distance, the real “hero” of this global pandemic. Influential people in the public sphere have also made appearances noticed, starting with Bill Gates, who said that he was optimistic to find a vaccine that works by the end of next year. The animators Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have also had discussions with the specialists working in the field.

Among the performance highlights of the evening, there is the inevitable ” What a Wonderful World “, sung by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, the wonderful interpretation of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood, and the vibrant version of “Stand By Me” by John Legend and Sam Smith. Taylor Swift has chosen his side, interpreting his piece “Soon You’ll Get Better” that resonates particularly fair in this time of crisis.

” The buttons of my coat were tangled in my hair

In the light of the doctor’s office, I have not told you that I was afraid “

The concert concluded with a fabulous version of “The Prayer” by Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, and John Legend. Amazing!

Review all the highlights at the bottom of the article.

It was the smile from the beginning to the end of this event very special. In addition to highlighting the vital work of thousands of stakeholders, the show has provided us with moments of unique music that have warmed our hearts scarred by the ravages of this pandemic.