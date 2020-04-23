“One World Together “at Home” : two of Corrèze in the show of Lady Gaga

Never they would not have believed to find one day… in the show’s global “One World Together” at Home “, the incredible concert confined organised at the initiative of Lady Gaga in the midst of the epidemic of Covid-19. Sébastien Chadelaud and Laure Nonique-Desvergnes, intermittents du spectacle installed in Corrèze, yet it’s one of the few musicians francophones, with Angele and Christine and The Queens, to appear in this virtual event that has brought together 79 artists… including the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Celine Dion or Stevie Wonder.

The guitar / voice duo living in a shared flat in the vicinity of Tulle is well away from the world of show business. But their musical performance on 1 and 8 April at a nursing home (institution for the accommodation of dependent elderly people), intended to bring a little happiness to the residents confined, has caught the eye of Global Citizen, which is organizing the concert giant. “Jules Lagrafeuil, a physician in long-term care-has offered us to come and play for the former after watching one of our videos. Frédérique, the friend of a friend working for this NGO, has found a nice initiative, ” said Sebastian.

Concert from the garden of the nursing home Fountains, in Tulle, in total containment. A breath of oxygen for the residents, caregivers, and artists. pic.twitter.com/Dx3u0UYvqP — Hutin, Blandine (@BlandineHutin) April 1, 2020

“When she told us that she wanted to put on a pad video in the show of Lady Gaga, it wasn’t too rammed. In the beginning, there was the same distrustful, we didn’t know what was this guy baptised One World Together at Home. Confined as we are, we seemed harmless enough and far enough. We have not realized that it was a big concert ! “, has fun there today. For Laure, it is above all ” the simplicity of the approach that has seduced “.

