One World: Together At Home, with Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Chris Martin… relive the concert virtual

By

Caroline J. · Published April 19, 2020 at 08h52

· Updated April 19, 2020 at 09: 00

While the epidemic of coronavirus continues to spread in the world, Lady Gaga held a concert grand virtual and solidarity on Saturday 18 April 2020. Entitled ‘One World ‘ Together At Home’, this event offered the lives of many great artists, from home, among them Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Celine Dion, Elton John, Billie Eilish or even Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam and Andrea Bocelli. Relive this great show of solidarity on television, but also on the canvas.

After the concert orchestrated live by Elton John on the 29th of march last, with, among others, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish or even Alicia Keys, another concert grand virtual went on the web to fight against the covid-19 in the world. Named ‘One World: Together At Home’, this special show has been organised in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Where to see and review the concert by One World: Together At Home ?

In support to health care workersin the front line in this battle against the sars coronavirus, and theWorld Health organizationthis great concert digital was to live in direct on several platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube or IHeartRadioon Saturday April 18, 2020 (5pm PT).

In France, jet lag forces, it therefore had to be standing 2 o’clock in the morningthe Sunday 19 April. For the occasion, several tv channels have proposed the broadcast of this concert virtual. France télévisions has launched a direct on the platform france.tv from 20h. France 2 then took the relay by broadcasting the event around 2 a.m. in the morning.

#Event @France2tv will broadcast the concert “One World: Together at Home” -Live on https://t.co/9jFuekii6j 18/04 from 21h to 2h

-Live on France 2 18/04 from 2h to 4h

-Replay on France 2 19/04 from 22h45 to 00h45

-REPLAY on https://t.co/9jFuekii6j #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/GmKKrv3Ocw — France2ServicePresse (@France2_Presse) April 10, 2020

The M6 group also released ‘One World: Together At Home’ on the chain W9 and 6Play between 2h and 4h in the night from Saturday to Sunday.

For see or see again this concert grand virtual to the television, go on France 2 Sunday, April 19, from 22: 45 to 00h45. Relive also this show online, for example on Youtube :

‘One World : Together At Home : a live concert virtual solidarity

‘One World : Together At Home‘goal was to encourage people to stay confined to their homes and carry out actions to support the fast response of theWorld Health organization in the face of the sars coronavirus. “As we honor and support the heroic efforts of health workers, ‘One World’ Together At Home’ is intended to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight against the Covid-19“, had said Hugh Evansco-founder and CEO of Global Citizen. “Thanks to the music, entertainment and impact, the global broadcast will celebrate those who risk their own health to protect that of others, “he added.

‘One World : Together At Home : the program and the artists engaged

And for this great concert virtual, Lady Gaga has been able to count on the support of many talented artists who have played and sung to from home. Were including in the program : Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Chris Martin Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Angela, Eddie Vedder Pearl Jam, Maluma, Celine Dion, Christine and the Queens, Pharrell Williams, Andrea Bocelli, Lizzo, Stevie Wonderthe young Billie Eilish, Lang Lang, Billie Joe Armstrong Green Day, Sheryl Crow, The Killers, Taylor Swift, John Legend but also Burna Boy, David Beckham, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan…

🚨BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

The show was also animated by Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show. Friends of Sesame Street were also present to help conduct urgent actions against the Covid-19.