OnePlus launches new smartphone OnePlus the North: the pre-orders from tomorrow!

OnePlus today announced the expansion of its portfolio of smartphones with the line of products OnePlus North, which according to the manufacturer, will the premium experience accessible to even more users by following the commercial strategy classical of the company.

In this regard, OnePlus has announced the introduction of new products at the most affordable priceson the basis of the requests and the feedback received from the community of users, which has expressed a strong desire to have a smartphone more accessible able to embed the high standard of product and user experience typical of the high-end smartphone labelled OnePlus.

“The launch of the product line OnePlus the North marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for OnePlus. The spirit of ‘Never Settle’ is focused on sharing the best technology and the best products with the world, but it is also to challenge ourselves and go beyond our comfort zone. We are immensely proud of our flagship and we will continue to create for our users. Now we are excited to share the experience with OnePlus with a greater number of users all over the world through this new line of products” said Pete Lau, founder and ceo of OnePlus.

The the first device of the new line will be available in Europe and in Indiawhile in North America it will be available to a restricted circle of users through a beta program, many limited after the launch.

For all the details, please refer to the website of OnePlus North, where we read that the pre-orders will start at 10:00 tomorrow, July 1, 2020.