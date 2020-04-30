Online edition for Fantasia | Arts | The Sun

Des first global and international will be in the programming of the event. Films selected for festivals SXSW and Tribeca, which had to be cancelled, are the number. The prices of the competitive sections will remain, just like the selections of feature and short films.

The use of the platform provided online by Festival Scope and Shift 72 and used by a few international festivals of great renown will recreate the experience live. Introductions of directors, sessions of questions and answers with the audience, workshops and lectures will be added to the presentations.

“Of course, we are saddened not to be able to present the festival in its physical form as we had planned this year, but we are also very happy to work with Festival Scope and Shift 72 for this edition is new virtual ,” says Mitch Davis, the artistic director of Fantasia. They have enthusiastically welcomed each of the challenges that we’ve launched to make Fantasia the event gatherer that we know, particularly the questions of projections in real-time and live events, replacing the usual approach of online distribution. This will allow us to keep intact the sense of exclusivity of the screenings at the Festival, but also the electric atmosphere and unique experience while being online. “

The online edition (20 August-2 September) will be preceded by the market co-production Frontiers which will also be held on the Web, from 23 to 26 July.