Only Celine Dion could dare such shoes for Christmas





MODE – no other Person she would not have been able to wear such a pair of shoes. This Thursday, 19 December, Celine Dion has posted a picture of her, with a Christmas tree, in a position somewhat incongruously, wearing a pair of heels signed Caitlin Doherty provoked strong reactions. For fashionistas, on the lookout for new trends launched by the singer, these heels are the symbol of her rebirth since the death of René Angelil, through the flames and the phoenix on the back of one of the shoes… for others, they are “shoes” chicken.

“The phoenix in Harry Potter was killed?” On Instagram, the fans of Celine Dion have not failed to give their opinion. “This is what these shoes chicken Céline?”, “you dared these shoes” or even “Oh my god! The phoenix of Harry Potter has been killed and put into these shoes”. In reality, it is a custom design, created specifically by Caitlin Doherty for the singer in quebec. The right heel has a phoenix on fire, the wings in the air, topped by strips of crepe paper in red and orange flames.

These shoes of Caitlin Doherty were named "Courage", in tribute to the latest album of the singer, but not only, as explained by its founder: "tribute to Céline Dion and her passion for fashion, as a metaphor that would represent its evolution. The symbols… recurring theme at Celine Dion and the Phoenix, who have experienced the transformation and rebirth".






