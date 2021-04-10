Only in Mia Khalifa threads And the result of the exercise!

Former adult entertainment actress Mia Khalifa excitedly shared a comparative photo of her figure before and after exercising.

Using only a few threads she showed over the skin, which her followers were more than delighted to see.

Mia Khalifa left her charms in the air while wearing these tiny, thin garments in the photos she shared on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

The beautiful celebrity has become a muse for millions, she is a personality that inspires admiration, she has also managed to become an influencer especially when she shares this type of content.

It was two photos shared by the model and entrepreneur, in them she is on her back using yarn [email protected], which is quite striking, you can see a difference between one and the other compared to her figure.

From picking up my food and not exercising, to training every day and eating whatever I want,” she wrote.

Although the image is from 2018 for a few months now that it resumed the routine of constant exercise and go that we have seen great flattering and mesmerizing results.