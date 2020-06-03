Oops ! Alessandra Sublet is a big goof in the kitchen and grill by her ex-husband (PHOTO)

That tough love ! The ex-husband of Alessandra Sublet, the producer Clement Wager, love the tease… and vice versa ! We have seen especially during the confinement period : gathered under the same roof, with their two children, Charlie and Alphonse, the two former are fun to send small spades full of tenderness on the social networks. The last in date ? A big blunder of Alessandra Sublet, immortalized by her ex : in a photo posted on the account Instagram of the producer, we see the presenter of This is Canteloup, in the kitchen, a lemon pie reversed to his feet. “An ex-wife very very handy ! Vive la tatin lemon Sublet”, said with humor the dad of Charlie and Alphonse in the caption of the photograph. On his own account, Instagram, Alessandra Sublet, who, as we all know, no shortage of self-deprecating, has also published the photo. “It’s not me Madam…This is a wonderful lemon tart crushed. #priseenflagranddélit”, she légendé.

Last April, while the French were still confined, the presenter of TF1 had shared on Instagram a funny photo of her ex-boyfriend, drawing the sword delusional. A few days earlier, viewers of the A had already had fun by participating in Who wants to be a millionaire, a mini-“engueulade” Alessandra Sublet against his ex, which would help in direct answer to a question…

A divorce successfully

Separated from the Clement Bet for 2018, the host of TF1

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Cyril Hanouna announces the date of the end of take it or leave it… and many new features for TPMP in the fall

Two me (Canal +) : “It is atrocious !” Cédric Klapisch reveals to us the films that traumatized (VIDEO)

Femicide : a documentary shock and enlightening on France 2

Harry Potter and the deathly hallows part 2 (TF1) : Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson… What became of the young students of Hogwarts ? (PHOTOS)

Didier Raoult is taking on the “nickel plated feet of science” and sets himself up as a “star of infectious diseases” : “The elite, that’s me !” (VIDEO)

“data-reactid=”24″>Cyril Hanouna announces the date of the end of take it or leave it… and many new features for TPMP in the fall

Two me (Canal +) : “It is atrocious !” Cédric Klapisch reveals to us the films that traumatized (VIDEO)

Femicide : a documentary shock and enlightening on France 2

Harry Potter and the deathly hallows part 2 (TF1) : Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson… What became of the young students of Hogwarts ? (PHOTOS)

Didier Raoult is taking on the “nickel plated feet of science” and sets himself up as a “star of infectious diseases” : “The elite, that’s me !” (VIDEO)