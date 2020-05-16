Oops Britney Spears!… I’ve already done, it is almost not product

Britney Spears almost played with our hearts.
The pop star, 38-year-old has been turning heads and people are pâmés when she released her music video “Oops! … I Did It Again”. The Titanic references to the assembly on the theme of space, the choreography is epic, iconic combination of red latex, the video has since become legendary.
However, the famous costume molding is almost no product.
To celebrate the second anniversary of Britney (who just turned 20 years old!), The stylist of the video recently spoke with Vogue to reverse all of the tea in the mode.
“We wanted everything to be sexy and monochrome” Estee Stanley talked to the publication of it and the vision of the style of the princess of pop for the video.
However, Stanley explained that they had both struggled to find an outfit that would occupy the front of the stage and would play the principal role of Britney. The two have decided to ask for the help of Michael Bush, a costume designer who worked in close collaboration with the singer at this time.
“It was a thing of last minute to go see him and see if he could do something for us,” remembers Stanley have requested help from Bush. “In (the music world), everyone needs to do it all in two minutes, so we knew that he could do it. And he did it.”
Shortly after this visit, the costume designer created the iconic combination of red latex … and it has been made overnight!
As you know some fashionistas, wear the latex is a commitment.
The designer of the music video was a reminder of the amount of soldier Britney in the close-fitting outfit.
“If you put a latex outfit, you sweat immediately and I knew she was going to dance all day. I was nervous that she passed out,” explained Stanley. “After a shot, I unpacked, and it looked like literally a bucket of water poured out of this combination. It has been an intense day, it is the least we can say.”
This was not the only challenge to the princess of pop has had to face during the making of this video. The fashion designer has shared a technical error which occurred during the scene where the singer is lying down and the camera pointing at her from above.
“When she turned it, a light fell down and hit her in the face – a lamp burning,” said Stanley. “But it was cavalier and returned to work immediately.”
This is just another reason to stan this queen.
Now, if you excuse us … we plan to watch the legendary video of Britney in a loop.