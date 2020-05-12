Oops ! Miley Cyrus lets out a pout at the exit of the Marc Jacobs show

PHOTOS. As she watched the scrolls Marc Jacobs, singer Miley Cyrus has had a little accident of lingerie…

If it is more discreet for the past few years, Miley Cyrus has not disappeared. In fact, the young singer continues his train of life star and sometimes makes a few appearances in public. This was particularly the case Wednesday, 12 February. As the show Marc Jabocs held in New York during Fashion Week, the interpreter of Wrecking Ball was surprised to scroll through on the catwalk ! Wearing a tank-top, black pants of the same color, and the long leather gloves black, Miley Cyrus is shown in a sexy and fatal woman.

On Instagram, the girlfriend of Cody Simpson has shared a video of the show with the following caption : “Slides to the right. But hurry. Instagram will delete certainly this message soon.” And for good reason : by scrolling through the photos of his post, we discover on the last shot she let out a within. A small accident of lingerie, which took place at the exit of the show. Then it was changed to put a white top and black stripes, Miley Cyrus was a little too revealing. But this seems to be all the time the fun. “I was making you a nice compliment until I fall on the third photo” plays also an internet user.

Miley Cyrus back in the world of fashion

Note that this is not the first time that Miley Cyrus is collaborating with Marc Jacobs. Indeed, as reported in the american journal Peopleshe had already paraded for the creator in 2014 for his spring/summer collection. She has also teamed up with the brand last year to design a hoody. In October 2018, she told HungerTV : “I work a lot with Marc Jacobs. I has somehow set the fashion when I was 16 years old, it was at this time that I began to be with him and to learn. He let me inspire some of his pieces.”

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news