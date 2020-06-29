Open air cinema has Valentigney

");
li.text(rules.rules[i].Label);
if (rules.rules[i].IsValidate == true)
{
if (type == "focus" || type == "validate")
{
li.addClass("rulesOK");
ul.append(li);
}
}
else
{
li.addClass("rulesKO");
ul.append(li);
}
}
if (ul.children("li").length > 0)
$("#divPasswordMessages").append(ul);
}
};
$('#CreateAccountForm').validate({
errorElement: "span",
rules: {
ctl00_txtEmail: {
required: true
},
ctl00_txtMdp: {
required: true
}
},
messages: {
ctl00_txtEmail: {
required: "Ce champ est obligatoire",
},
ctl00_txtMdp: {
required: "Ce champ est obligatoire",
}
}
});
$("#ctl00_txtMdpCreate").focus(function(event) {
CheckPassword.Check($(event.target).val(),"focus");
});
$("#ctl00_txtMdpCreate").blur(function(event) {
CheckPassword.Check($(event.target).val(),"blur");
});
$("#ctl00_txtMdpCreate").keyup(function(event) {
CheckPassword.Check($(event.target).val(),"validate");
});
$("#showPassword").on('click', function(){
$(this).toggleClass('show');
var input = $(this).prev();
if (input.attr("type") == "password") {
input.attr("type", "text");
} else {
input.attr("type", "password");
}
});
CheckCreation = {
Init : function(){
CheckCreation.AttachEv.All();
//Erreur serveur
if ( $("body:not(.AuthenticationComponent):not(.ChangePasswordByLinkComponent)").find(".messageBox.error").length > 0 ) {
$("body").addClass("hasModal");
$("body").prepend('
');
$('.GPRF_NextWeb').show();
}
},
AttachEv: {
All: function(){
CheckCreation.AttachEv.Modal.Open();
CheckCreation.AttachEv.Modal.Close();
},
Modal : {
Open: function(){
$(".link_createAccount").unbind('click').bind('click', function(){
$("div.GPRF_NextWeb").find("ul.alert--danger").remove();
$("body").addClass("hasModal");
if($('.overlay').length == 0) {
$("body").prepend('
');
}
$('.modal').hide();
$('.GPRF_NextWeb').show();
$('#navBurger .navBurgerWrapper').animate({ marginLeft: '-100%' }, 150);
$('#navBurger .burgerOverlay').fadeOut(150);
$('#navBurger').delay(150).hide(0).removeClass('visible');
});
},
Close: function(){
$(".modal .modalClose, .overlay").unbind('click').bind('click', function(event){
if( $(event.target).is(".modal .modalClose, .overlay") ){
$("body").removeClass("hasModal");
if($('.overlay').length == 0) {
$("body").remove('.overlay');
}
$('.modal').hide();
}
});
},
},
}
};
//CheckCreation.Init();
$(document).ready(function () {
$(function() {
$(".datepicker ").datepicker({
showMonthAfterYear: false,
dateFormat: 'dd/mm/yy',
monthNames: ['Janvier', 'Février', 'Mars', 'Avril', 'Mai', 'Juin', 'Juillet', 'Août', 'Septembre', 'Octobre', 'Novembre', 'Décembre'],
monthNamesShort: ['Jan', 'Fév', 'Mar', 'Avr', 'Mai', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aoû', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Déc'],
dayNames: ['Dimanche', 'Lundi', 'Mardi', 'Mercredi', 'Jeudi', 'Vendredi', 'Samedi'],
dayNamesShort: ['Dim', 'Lun', 'Mar', 'Mer', 'Jeu', 'Ven', 'Sam'],
dayNamesMin: ['Di', 'Lu', 'Ma', 'Me', 'Je', 'Ve', 'Sa'],
onSelect: function () { },
numberOfMonths: 1,
minDate: 0
});
$("#ui-datepicker-div").wrap("
");
});
});
GeoSearch0 = {
Clear : function()
{
if($("[name='GEVT_Agenda_TbxWhere_dnfta']").val() != "Autour de ma position")
{
$("[name='GEVT_Agenda_hfLatitude']").val("");
$("[name='GEVT_Agenda_hfLongitude']").val("");
}
},
Locate : function()
{
if (navigator.geolocation)
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(GeoSearch0.GetPosition, GeoSearch0.GeoError);
else
alert("La géolocalisation n'est pas disponible sur ce navigateur");
},
GetPosition : function(position)
{
$("[name='GEVT_Agenda_hfLatitude']").val(position.coords.latitude);
$("[name='GEVT_Agenda_hfLongitude']").val(position.coords.longitude);
$("[name='GEVT_Agenda_TbxWhere_dnfta']").val("Autour de ma position");
},
GeoError : function()
{
alert("Votre position n'a pas pu être déterminée.");
}
};
(function (d, s, id) {var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if (d.getElementById(id)) return;js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/fr_FR/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);} (document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));
window.___gcfg = {lang: 'fr'};(function () {var po = document.createElement('script'); po.type = 'text/javascript'; po.async = true;po.src = 'https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js';var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(po, s);})();
// Largeur de la legende
var imageWidth = $(".slides_container > a > img").outerWidth();
$('#media #credits').css({
width: imageWidth
});
// Revealing Module Pattern + Singleton
var eventMapModule = (function ($) {
var _debug = false;
var console = window.console || null;
if (console == undefined || console == null)
_debug = false;
if (_debug) console.log("eventMapModule: Inside eventMapModule");
// Référence au singleton
var _instance;
// Récupération de l'instance du singleton si elle existe, création d'une instance dans le cas contraire
function getInstance()
{
if (_debug) console.log("eventMapModule: getInstance()");
if (!_instance) {
_instance = initInstance();
}
return _instance;
}
// Création d'une instance d'eventMapModule
function initInstance() {
if (_debug) console.log("eventMapModule: initInstance()");
// ******************************************************************
// Paramétrage UI
// ******************************************************************
//Cacher le bouton "Ma Position" pour les versions d'ie ne supportant pas la fonctionalité de géolocalisation
// if (.browser && .browser <= 8)
//if (navigator.userAgent.toLowerCase().search("msie") != -1)
// $('#shareLocationButton').hide();
var _mapData = $("#GEVT_Agenda_GoogleMap_Data_Detail");
var _mapContainer = document.getElementById('directionsMapCanvas');
var _eventData = _getEventData();
// ******************************************************************
// Paramètres carte et marker
// ******************************************************************
var _latlng = new google.maps.LatLng(_eventData.latitude, _eventData.longitude);
var _zoom = 16;
var _mapOptions = {
center: _latlng,
zoom: _zoom,
mapTypeControl: true,
mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP,
minZoom: 2
};
var _directionsRendererOptions = {
draggable: true,
suppressMarkers: true
};
var _markerOptions = {
animation: google.maps.Animation.DROP,
position: _latlng,
title: _eventData.title,
icon: _eventData.imgMarker
};
var _map, _marker, _directionsService, _directionsRenderer;
// ******************************************************************
// Méthodes privées
// ******************************************************************
function _getEventData() {
if (_debug) console.log("eventMapModule: _getEventData()");
var data = _mapData.val();
if (data == null || data == '')
return null;
var splited = data.split("https://www.estrepublicain.fr/#");
return {
latitude: splited[0],
longitude: splited[1],
title: splited[2],
imgMarker: 'https://cdn-files.prsmedia.fr/files/fr/GEVT/images/marker' + splited[3] + '.png'
};
}
function _panTo(latLng) {
if (_debug)
console.log("eventMapModule: panTo");
var newLatLng = _latlng; // Position par défaut = position du marker
if (latLng)
newLatLng = latLng // Si un latlng est passé en paramètre, utilisation de ce dernier
_map.panTo(newLatLng);
}
function _setZoom(zoom) {
if (_debug)
console.log("eventMapModule: setZoom");
var newZoom = _zoom;
if (zoom)
newZoom = zoom // Si un latlng est passé en paramètre, utilisation de ce dernier
_map.setZoom(newZoom);
}
// @brief : Affichage de l'itinéraire sur la carte
// @params : origin : google.maps.LatLng|string
function _showDirections(origin) {
if (_debug)
console.log("eventMapModule: showDirections");
var selectedMode = document.getElementById('travelMode').value;
_directionsRenderer.setMap(null); //Clean previous drawn directions
_directionsRenderer.setMap(_map);
var request = {
origin: origin,
destination: _latlng,
travelMode: selectedMode
}
_directionsService.route(request, function (response, status) {
if (status == google.maps.DirectionsStatus.OK) {
_directionsRenderer.setDirections(response); //Draws directions on the map
// Mise à jour du lien vers le détail de l'itinéraire
var dirFlag = "";
if (selectedMode == "WALKING") dirFlag = "&dirflg=w";
if (selectedMode == "BICYCLING") dirFlag = "&dirflg=b";
$("#showOnGMaps").attr("href", "https://google.com/maps?saddr=" + origin + "&daddr=" + _latlng + dirFlag);
$("#showOnGMaps").show();
}
});
}
if (navigator.geolocation) {
function _geoSuccess(position) {
var origin = new google.maps.LatLng(position.coords.latitude, position.coords.longitude);
//.fancybox;
$("#visitorAddress").val(position.coords.latitude + ',' + position.coords.longitude);
}
function _geoError() {
alert("Nous n'avons pas pu vous déterminer votre localisation.");
//.fancybox;
}
var _geoOptions = {
enableHighAccuracy: true,
maximumAge: 30000,
timeout: 27000
};
// $('#shareLocationButton').click(function () {
$('#shareLocationButton').on("click",function () {
//.fancybox;
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(_geoSuccess, _geoError, _geoOptions);
});
} else {
$('#geolocationPart').hide(); //hide the geolocation part, if geolocation API is not supported !
}
// ******************************************************************
// Méthodes publiques
// ******************************************************************
function setDefaultPosition() {
if (_debug)
console.log("eventMapModule: setDefaultPosition");
_panTo();
_setZoom();
}
// Si la récupération des données de l'événements à échoué === fin du traitement
if (!_eventData)
return false;
// ******************************************************************
// Création des cartes + services
// ******************************************************************
_map = new google.maps.Map(_mapContainer, _mapOptions);
//
//Prevent to click on the overlay while dragging the map.
var _currentDragging = false;
google.maps.event.addListener(_map, 'dragstart', function () {
_currentDragging = true;
});
google.maps.event.addListener(_map, 'dragend', function (e) {
setTimeout(function () {
_currentDragging = false;
}, 100);
});
//
// Création du marker et ajout à la carte
_marker = new google.maps.Marker({
animation: google.maps.Animation.DROP,
position: _latlng,
title: _eventData.title,
icon: _eventData.imgMarker
});
_marker.setMap(_map);
_directionsService = new google.maps.DirectionsService();
_directionsRenderer = new google.maps.DirectionsRenderer(_directionsRendererOptions);
// $('#validateAddress').click(function () {
$('#validateAddress').on("click",function () {
//.fancybox;
var origin = $('#visitorAddress').val();
if (origin != '') {
_showDirections(origin);
}
});
// ******************************************************************
// Méthodes et propriétés publiques
// ******************************************************************
return {
// API publique du module eventMapModule
setDefaultPosition: setDefaultPosition,
currentDragging: function () { return _currentDragging; }
}
}; //function initInstance()
return {
getInstance: getInstance
};
})(jQuery);
var eventMapModuleInstance;
var gmapUrl = "https://maps.google.com/maps/api/js?v=3.8&sensor=false&language=fr&client=gme-euroinformationsas&channel=PRESSE";
var gmapLoaded = false;
var LoadGmap = function(clb) {
if (!gmapLoaded) {
window.gMapClb = function() {
window.gMapClb = null;
gmapLoaded = true;
clb();
};
jQuery.ajax({url: gmapUrl+'&callback=gMapClb', dataType: 'script'});
} else {
clb();
}
};
jQuery(function ($) {
//$(".fancybox").fancybox();
/*$('#showDirectionsButton').fancybox({
'helpers': { overlay: { closeClick: true} },
'href': '#map',
'beforeLoad': function () {},
'afterShow': function () {
LoadGmap(DisplayMap);
},
'beforeClose': function () {
//
//Prevent to click on the overlay while dragging the map.
if (eventMapModuleInstance.currentDragging())
return false;
//
//jQuery.fancybox.hideLoading();
// $(document).unbind('keypress.map');
$(document).off("bind", 'keypress.map');
}
});*/
$("#map").dialog({
resizable: false,
autoOpen : false,
height: "auto",
width: 540,
modal: true,
buttons: {
Fermer: function() {
//
//Prevent to click on the overlay while dragging the map.
if (eventMapModuleInstance.currentDragging())
return false;
//
$(document).off("bind", 'keypress.map');
}
}
});
$('#showDirectionsButton').on("click", function(){
$("#map").dialog("open");
LoadGmap(DisplayMap);
});
});
function DisplayMap()
{
eventMapModuleInstance = eventMapModule.getInstance();
eventMapModuleInstance.setDefaultPosition();
//On bind l'appui de la touche enter sur le bouton itinéraire
// $(document).bind('keypress.map', function (e) {
$(document).on("bind", 'keypress.map', function (e) {
if ((e.which && e.which == 13) || (e.keyCode && e.keyCode == 13)) { //S'il s'agit de la touche "Entrée"
// $("#validateAddress").click();
$("#validateAddress").trigger("click");
e.preventDefault();
}
});
}
EventDetail = {
Actions: {
AdditionalDescription: {
Toggle: function(){
$("p.AdditionalDescription").slideToggle();
$("a.showMore").toggle();
$("a.hideMore").toggle();
},
},
},
};
$.each(bufferScript,function(){this()});});