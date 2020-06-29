Open air cinema has Valentigney

Back to search

Outdoor Projection of the movie of Alfonso Cuarón, organized by the MJC Image from the Centre of Montbéliard and carried out by a Mobile Screen of the League of education of the CFB. With Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, etc Nationality : american, british, VF. Duration : 1 hour and 30 minutes.

For his first expedition aboard a space shuttle, the dr. Ryan Stone, a brilliant expert in medical technology, accompanies the veteran astronaut Matt Kowalsky. But while he is seemingly banal spacewalk, a disaster. When the transfer is sprayed, Stone and Kowalsky are completely alone, left to fend for themselves in the universe. Withdrawal of the Room of Georges Spill, The Longines 2 in case of bad weather.