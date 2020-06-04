Opening of the cinemas on the 22nd of June : films to see

The date of reopening of cinemas in France is set for Monday, June 22, 2020. Announcement of the Prime Minister after an agreement between operators. The entire film industry, at the stop since mid-march, will be able to turn it back on its dark rooms little by little.

Good news for lovers of the 7th art that are going to find the multiplexes, The Red Truck and the Alhambra in Saint-EtienneThe Méliès. The Family Cinema at Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert, Le Majestic in Firminy or the Grand Palais Roanne. Here is a selection of films to see soon.

The coming out of the movies on march 11

The films that came out before the containment will be able to continue their operation. This will be the case in particular of De Gaulle with Lambert Wilson and The Good wife with Juliette Binoche, two films that had a great success in march and were in the million of entries. A mermaid in Paris with Nicolas Duvauchelle, as well asA son with Sami Bouajila, too, are concerned. Historical fiction The Shadow of Stalinwith James Norton, scheduled on 18 march, will also come out on Wednesday, June 22.

Films for children

Will follow on 22 June, the cartoon Korean We dogs, the story of a band of canines who learns to survive after being abandoned by humans. This beautiful film for the family will have the advantage of being the only animated film to be released in the coming weeks.

It will, in fact, not until the second half of July to discovering new animation films: My Ninja and me will be in cinemas on July 15 Spongebob the movie: Sponge water disorders on the 29th of July, The one and Only IvanDisney on August 12, and the adaptation of the famous COMIC Yakari on the 19th of August. Spycies, doubled by Davy Mourier and Monsieur Poulpe and addressed to the public as a teenager, will be released finally on 26 August.

A max of comedies

Several options are available to fans of comedies. Simply black, pochade on a player missed (Jean-Pascal Zadi), which decided to organise the first big market challenge black in France, will be released on July 8. It is found especially in the casting Fary, Caroline Anglade, Claudia Tagbo, Cyril Hanouna, JoeyStarr, Lucien Jean-Baptiste and Melha Bedia.

The Daronnewith Isabelle Huppert in the apprentice, baroness of the drug, will be released on 15 July and will be followed by Adorable (with Elsa Zylberstein and Lucien Jean-Baptiste) on July 22, and Did you fuck her? (with Ramzy Bedia and Vincent Macaigne) on 29 July. Three comedies are scheduled for August 12: Brutus vs. Caesar of Kheiron (including Thierry Lhermitte, Gérard Darmon) and Spoiled (with Gérard Jugnot, Camille Lou and Artus) and The Time of Daisies (with Alice Pol and Clovis Cornillac).

Several american comedies will come up to us.The political satire The Hunt will be part of the outputs of 22 June. It will be followed on July 1 by two titles very expected: Irresistible, joke of Jon Stewart with Steve Carell, and The King of Staten Islandthe new film by Judd Apatow (In blister, mode d’emploi). The Climb, american comedy award at the Cannes film Festival and the Festival of Deauville, is finally dated the 29th of July. The story of two thirty-somethings, Kyle, and Mike, whose friendship is put to the test when Mike layer with the fiancée of Kyle.

Action and emotion

Amateurs of strong sensations, the halls have thought of you. The remake by shooting in real Mulan, by Disney studios, is announced for July 22. On the same day will be released Tenetthe highly secretive blockbuster from Christopher Nolan with John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson. Highly anticipated, these two films are also regarded as the saviors of an industry in bern for three months now.

at the end of August will also Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot on 12 August, the spinoff of X-Men The New Mutants on the 26th of August. The spectators and the spectators who will want to be afraid will also have the choice between Invisible Man (22 June), Peninsulathe following Last train to Busan (August 12), and Antebellumwith Janelle Monáe (August 19).

Next drama, he will not have to miss out on the 29 July Madre Rodrigo Sorogoyen, noted director of thrillers Dios nos perdone and El Reino, and on 12 August The Perfect Candidate of Haifaa Al Mansour, the story of a woman, in Saudi Arabia, which presents itself to the municipal elections of his city.

Also note the output, July 29,, d’Ip Man 4latest installment of a series of films devoted to the figure of Ip Man, master of martial arts who has taught his skills to Bruce Lee. You must not miss this film marks the farewell for its star, Donnie Yen (Rogue One, Blade II), the cinema of martial arts.

Classic review version 4K on the big screen in the Loire

The distributor Carlotta will offer throughout the summer a series of classical see or see again in superb restored versions. Elephant Man David Lynch spring on June 22, in the version restored 4K unique for its fortieth anniversary.

Another film, more controversial, but equally cult, will come back to haunt the July 15, the dark rooms: Crash David Cronenberg, which celebrates its twentieth anniversary with a restored version in 4K.

Fans of asian cinema will enjoy also with Flowers of Shanghai the Taiwanese Hsiao-Hsien Hou (29 July) and Last Caprice by Yasujiro Ozu (12 August). The Bookmakers will also Black rain where the japanese director Imamura Imamura evokes the irradiated Hiroshima.

The summer times ends on August 19, with The Revolt of the year 2000cult film and shock of Narciso Ibáñez Serrador, who imagined a society where children massacre the adults.

Arthur BA