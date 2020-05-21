Operation Brothers : Chris Evans (the Avengers Endgame) leads the dance in a thriller, sometimes a draft, our critical

You have said that there was no reason to be afraid after the departure of Chris Evans in the MCU ! We already know where you can see it. The actor is headlining d’Operation Brothersa thriller Netflix, which we introduced you to the trailer a little earlier this month on Melty. Inspired from actual events, Operation Brothers tells the story of how agents of the Mossad (the intelligence organization israeli) have exfiltré thousands of refugee ethiopian jews from Sudan to Israel. This mission was of course secret, and should be hidden from local authorities.

The film opens on a scene with a sustained rhythm, in which a group of ethiopians led by Kabede Bimro (Michael Kenneth Williams) joined Ari Levinson (Chris Evans) and Sammy Navon (Alessandro Nivola) to try to flee the country. Unfortunately, this first mission fails and Ari is recalled by the Mossad, including by his superior officer played by Ben Kingsley. This first unsuccessful attempts will not however be enough to discourage him. Ari has an idea as brilliant as sassy. It offers to buy back the Red Sea Diving Resort, a hotel abandoned, to use as a cover for the exfiltration of the refugees. Once the mission is crazy validated, as a good leader, Ari assembled his own “suicide squad”, made up of agents all described as being, for the most part, reckless, but talented.

All this beautiful small world takes place in the hotel, when an unexpected situation arises in the form of a group of German tourists. The team does not unmount and saw a blanket all the more perfect. So well that they decide to continue their activities in the hotel and welcome more and more tourists, offering activities such as yoga or scuba diving. A mission quiet ? Not really. They must escape to the local armed forces, including colonel Abdel Ahmed (Chris Chalk), as well as the curiosity that persists Walton Bowen (Greg Kinnear), a CIA agent. As you can imagine, this mission is complicated will not be easy, far from it. They will have to face situations as stressful as stressful and dangerous.

Operation Brothers is in the vein ofArgoanother film featuring a mission completely mad for an intelligence agency. Has this almost that the feature film fishing when it comes to the outstanding. Yet, everything is there. A suicide mission, enemies to avoid, to an uncertain fate. The voltage is present, but it is unfortunately off by moments of light that slow down the pace of the film. For example, the beach scenes on the background of the music of the 80s and the executions of refugees are coming a bit disconcerting. It is in these moments thatOperation Brothers is closer to a movie outstanding american classic and fictional, that a true narrative of actual facts. As for the ethiopian refugees, and in particular Kabede, who narrates the film, they are not really their place or their voice, and their presence is almost anecdotal.

However, if you are even a little fan of Chris Evansthe film can only satisfy you. The actor embodies a leader reckless, heroic, and head burned, with all the charisma and presence that one expects from himshowing once again that this type of role is simply made for him. His colleagues are not left out and slip easily into the skin of their characters. Finally, Operation Brothers is it worth the shot ? Even if it is not for all audiences, this new production Netflix will appeal to fans of thrillers a little light, and to those who do not tire of seeing Chris Evans play the hero.