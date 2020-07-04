Ophélie Winter, meditates at the Meeting; Brigitte Macron walks somber sneakers, Edith Philip, smiling with flip-flops, Catherine Deneuve’s hair in the wind, and polished shoes; Melania Trump’s abuse of the self-tan; Benjamin Biolay has a daughter hidden

Ophélie Winter alone and abandoned

Title-tearing on the cover of More photos of her on a beach of Ophélie Winter (46 years old) would be alone and abandoned in the island of the Meeting. Your life may not be easy, but live Meeting is not in the penal colony. In any case, you get to the beginning of the month of march, Ophelia tries to rebuild his life. She had to relax after it has contracted, also, the Covid-19. She could live in a modest house on stilts in Saint-Gilles.

A presidential couple sad

Just before the second round of the local elections, on Saturday, June 27, Emmanuel and Bridget Macron has made a break in le Touquet. And in the afternoon we made a walk along the sea shore, hand in hand. But in the photos they have not seen the shadow of a smile. The president and his wife, evidently, is not relaxed to see Closer. Between the crisis of the sars coronavirus, and the economic crisis that happened, the situation is not pink.

Edith Chabre, madame Édouard Philippe

Here are sample photos of Édouard Philippe (49 years old) and his wife Edith Chabre (50 years) in the flip-flops, relaxed in the streets of le Havre. They are married since 2002 and have three children. A former lawyer, has been the number 2 of Sciences Po. No longer is the Prime minister since yesterday, Philippe will be able to walk more often in the streets of this great port.

The return of Catherine Deneuve

Catherine Deneuve seems not to have changed after a serious accident, the health has known in the past 5 of November. Nothing, except the fact that she is not smoking, while only fell rarely their cigarettes blondes. Gala the clock still stylish on the streets of Paris, the hair in the wind, and little varnished shoes. After a long rehabilitation, it will resume next week for the filming of the movie in which she played, when the disease has been brutally surprise.

Melania Trump addicted to self-tanning

In his book “The Art of Business: The untold Story of Melania Trump”, published on June 16 the journalist Mary Catherine Jordan, citing a maid who has worked for the Triumph from 2010 to 2013 Public note. This ex employee says that she had all the sorrows of the world to clean the bathroom Melania due to the large number of remains of self-tan that the former supermodel to the left in all parts.

The hidden daughter of Benjamin Biolay

We knew that Benjamin Biolay has had a daughter with Chiara Mastroianni, who was now 17 years of age. But as he recounted in Télérama, and later in Paris Match, Benjamin Biolay is also the father of a small 2 year old girl, who lives with his mother in Argentina. Biolay by the way spend a third of your time in Argentina, in Buenos Aires, where he has an apartment Nearby.

Virginie Efira pregnant

The actress belgian Virginie Efira (43 years old) is three months pregnant, according to the Public information. She is expecting a baby of Christmas with the actor Niels Schneider (33 years old), the man she loves during the last two years. This will be her second child. Virginia already has a small Ali (7 years old), born of his affair with her ex-boyfriend, Mabrouk El Mechri.

Louane-filled and serene

After being discrete, Louane (23 years) has made public in his account of Instagram private which has opened in 2014, to share their emotions with his own. In a short video, speaks on the birth of their daughter. She said she was “proud and happy” of his family : the small Esnée, and his father, the musician Florian Rossi,(29 years). Already two years of happiness from his meeting in 2017 highlights of the Gala. The black of the years 2013 and 2014, which have seen the death of his parents a couple of months of difference are part of a past past.

Beyoncé in the centre of a controversy

Beyoncé (38 years) has caused controversy by publishing pictures of their new album visual to be released in Disney+ the July 31 Public note. Because each portrait of the Queen B, images of tribal dances, of the warriors, with painted faces, the heads of the tribe, bejeweled appear. In social networks, some do not appreciate at all. Examples : “the skin, the dance of war… it is good, Africa is no longer the NINETEENTH century. It is a cliché !” and ” Beyoncé, I like it very much, only that she surfs a lot on the wave of African Pride but it never happens in african countries.” Or even “The african-ness of Beyoncé is purely marketing !”, exclaims another user. In fact, I Never Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been together as a whole.

Link between the wife of Will Smith and a young rapper ?

August Alsina (27 years old), says that he has had a relationship with Jada Pinkett (age 48), the wife of Will Smith (51 years). Woll and Jada is married since 1997. August denies having acted improperly, and he said that he had the backing of Will Smith : “I have talked with Will Smith about the fact that, with time, their marriage had become a partnership, and he gave me his assent”. The strange story formally denied by Jada Pinkett.

Katy Perry thought of suicide

Katy Perry (eight months pregnant, she is expecting a little girl) was told that she had very badly lived his break-up with Orlando Bloom in 2017. At this point is considered the worst of the cases, and even thought of suicide to highlight Here and more Near. She said in an interview to an american radio. Psychologists have helped out. Today, it is at the summit of happiness. In a couple of months, she will become a mom for the first time of a girl, with Orlando Bloom.

Miley Cyrus goes better

Since his meeting with the singer australian Cody Simpson, the singer Miley Cyrus is better. Has abandoned the abuse of alcohol. It seems to be back to her divorce with Liam Hemsworth note more Closely.

Kevin Costner : 20 years of life in common

Asked by Gala, Kevin Costner (65 years old) speaks about his private life : fifteen years of marriage, twenty years of life in common with the ex-model of fashion and designer bags Christine Baumgartner (46 years old) married in 2004. The couple had the following three children, two sons and a daughter : Cayden (13 years), Hayes (age 11) and Grace (10 years old). And Kevin had four children from a first marriage : Annie (36 years old), Lily (33 years old), Joe (32 years old) and Liam (age 24).

Johnny Depp and the happy pills

Johnny Depp is a lawsuit against the british newspaper the Sun, which, in an article published in the year 2018, the had described as the “pitcher of the women,” recalls Public. The lawyers of the means of communication the british have counter-attacked, making public the text of the messages sent by the actor to his assistant, Nathan Holmes, in which he asks a “white substance” as soon as possible, or even “happy pills”… These messages are all the more embarrassing for Johnny, he sent a couple of days before the alleged physical assault in which the accused his ex-wife Amber heard.

No electronic devices for Cate Blanchett

The australian actress Cate Blanchett (age 51) and mother of four children, likes to travel light, as she explains to the Audience : “No tablets, phones, and video games. There is nothing more unbearable than hearing children to enter a restaurant and ask the server, even before the menu : “lord, what is the code for the WiFi ?”.

The school of the daughter of Brigitte Macron

The daughter of Brigitte Macron, Tiphaine Auzière (36 years of age, attorney at law of the company) is going to open a school, in Paris, in the 16th district : the school otherwise. This project aims to address the exclusion of some children in the school. The children of the celebration of a scholarship voisineront with others that, according to the Gala, you would have to pay 11,000 euros per year to benefit from the techniques of education in order to be innovative.

Justin Bieber counter-attack

Accused of rape of two young women, Canadian Justin Bieber (26 years old) filed a complaint in defamation. He did not hesitate and asked for $ 10 million in damages from each of them. For the moment its two accusers have not filed a complaint against Justin.

Charlotte Gainsbourg is her man

They were separated by the containment of : Yvan Attal (age 55) in Paris, Charlotte Gainsbourg (48 years old) to New York (where he has lived for 6 years with their two daughters). Here is to publish pictures where they are holding the meeting in Saint-Tropez, in the bathroom, a large motor boat with Joe (9 years old) the youngest of their three children. They love each other for 30 years.