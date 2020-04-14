Opposed to the measures of his government, the champion of MMA McGregor ahead of his plan for the fight against the epidemic

As the pandemic of sars coronavirus is spreading in the world, including Ireland, which has already saved 263 people dead and more than 6,500 infections, the famous fighting irish Conor McGregor has taken to urge the authorities to close “immediately”, the airports and the sea ports of the country.

Conor McGregor, the famous fighter of the mixed martial arts (MMA) irish, has called on the 10 April to the closure of the borders, air and sea of the country as soon as possible. The publication was posted on his Twitter account.

“Ask our airports and seaports. Not once our airports (where does the virus) have not been surveyed. We need to have answers. We need to see actions. It is not too late! Close our ports to everything that is not essential, immediately!!!”, wrote McGregor.

However, the representative of the Dublin airport was not slow to reply to him on Twitter.

“Hello Conor, we have been questioned several times about our status in recent weeks, both by the media and by the public via the social networks. The policy of the irish government is that we are open as an essential service for the import/export of goods such as medical supplies, and the repatriation of citizens”.

Calls already started before

This is not the first time that McGregor calls on the irish authorities to intensify their efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Thus, on 28 march, McGregor, a supporter of the containment is strict, has called on the authorities to mobilize the military to enforce containment measures.

In his video message published on the 24th of march on Facebook, the fighter has also called for the suspension of the airports and the closure of institutions that do not provide essential services. The Irish has promised to provide one million euros for the purchase of personal protective equipment for doctors in Ireland.

Ireland has decided to extend until may 5, the containment enacted to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, which has been 263 deaths and contaminated officially over 6,500 people in the country, announced on Friday, April 10, the First minister Leo Varadkar during a press conference aired by the public television RTE.