Oprah Winfrey and More Celebs inspire the promotion of the promotion 2020 at the graduation ceremony

Hollywood is preparing for the promotion 2020!

While the seniors of the secondary schools and colleges are preparing to finish their studies across the country, many of the familiar faces offer their support, their words of wisdom and encouragement during ceremonies virtual.

On Friday afternoon, Facebook and Instagram gathered for # Graduation2020 where more than a few stars have inspired the students. Hosted by Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novakevent , the digital featured John Mayer, Simone Biles, Jennifer Garner and a lot more. In reality, Miley Cyrus got graduates on their feet with a moving rendition of “The Climb”.

“I am truly honored to celebrate each of you, the high school students and senior citizens and everything that you have done,” said the singer during the broadcast on Facebook Watch. “So I was thinking to you, to the promotion of 2020, and the way you inspire me, I knew that I wanted to share this song with you. It has a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep moving, keep climbing.”

For those who have managed to miss the ceremony, we have all the highlights below.