Oprah Winfrey and More Celebs inspire the promotion of the promotion 2020 at the graduation ceremony

Hollywood is preparing for the promotion 2020!
While the seniors of the secondary schools and colleges are preparing to finish their studies across the country, many of the familiar faces offer their support, their words of wisdom and encouragement during ceremonies virtual.
On Friday afternoon, Facebook and Instagram gathered for # Graduation2020 where more than a few stars have inspired the students. Hosted by Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novakevent , the digital featured John Mayer, Simone Biles, Jennifer Garner and a lot more. In reality, Miley Cyrus got graduates on their feet with a moving rendition of “The Climb”.
“I am truly honored to celebrate each of you, the high school students and senior citizens and everything that you have done,” said the singer during the broadcast on Facebook Watch. “So I was thinking to you, to the promotion of 2020, and the way you inspire me, I knew that I wanted to share this song with you. It has a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep moving, keep climbing.”
For those who have managed to miss the ceremony, we have all the highlights below.
And we will be the first to admit that some of these speeches hollywood can have an impact on any student of any age. Congratulations to the graduates, you did it!
Cardi B
Hi graduates, it is time to get parts. After all, you earned it. “Do not let non Coronavirusnot anything, take this special moment of you “, shared Cardi B.” I also want to tell you that it is more than a degree, it is more than a degree, it is knowledge, is knowledge that you have done. Now, you are on the point of start your life, you are on the point of earn money, you are on the point of showing off your skills on what you have been working on! “
Matthew McConaughey
Agree, agree, agree graduates! It is time to celebrate. “Are you going to continue to learn for the rest of your life,” explained the actor and university professor. “The great learning comes in the future for you. I promise you. Experiential learning, where you can put what you have learned in school to the task. This is when it becomes fun, that is when it becomes difficult.”
Malala
Regardless of the obstacles that surround you, Malala reminded the students to always have faith. “I know that we are heading towards an uncertain future, and everyone says that things will not be the same as before, but I know it will get better”, she explained. “Because when we go through difficult challenges, we learn who we are and what we value in our lives. Therefore, I hope that the future will be even better as we become more responsible.”
Oprah Winfrey
This is not all of the classes which can hear a address of the beginning of the one and only Oprah. “You are indeed, the chosen class for a time like this, the class of 2020. You are also a class united, the class pandemic, which the world strives to be graduating with you”, the talk show host shared. “But even if there may not be a pump due to our circumstances, never get a promotion have not been called to come in the future with more purpose, vision, passion, energy and hope. Your graduation ceremony takes place with so many lighting fixtures which you celebrate on the stage Facebook in the world, and I’m just honored to join in and greet you. “