Opulent: Nicki Minaj is the rapper the richest of all time – News Recreation: Music

The bosses of the record label Nicki Minaj have praised the singer and creator of the hit “Anaconda”, because it has been distinguished as a the rapper with the most rich of all time.

His mentors in Young Money say that the net worth of Nicki Minaj has surpassed the $ 100 million net and they have celebrated this by a tweet, Monday, march 16.

Nicki Minaj has become the first female rapper in history to amass a $100 million net worth ???? #QueenTingz ???? pic.twitter.com/pYXDJRTGSo — Young Money (@YoungMoneySite) March 16, 2020

“Nicki Minaj became the first rapper in history to accumulate a net worth of $ 100 million”, one can read in the message.

Nicki Minaj is a member of the firm’s Young Money Lil Wayne since 2009. During this period, she has released four albums have been certified platinum.

Cover Media