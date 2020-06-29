or how to boycott a celebrity

It is in the era of time. Boycott a celebrity or a brand name for the words or actions considered offensive. In the program “Red Table Talk Friday, 19 June 2020 in Facebook Watch, Jada Pinkett and her daughter Willow Smith return to this new concept of “cancel” culture ” is a term very much in vogue in the united States and increasingly popular in France.

For some time, we see them appear in the timelines of Twitter or Instagram : “Cancel” – Lea Michele “, accused of racism, “Cancel” Scarlett Johansson “, who publicly defended the Woody Allen or “Cancel” J. K. Rowling ” on the topic of transphobia.

A culture of the cancellation

This new concept of “cancel crop” flower now on the social networks, and presents a ” culture of cancellations “. This last is the report or even attempt to destroy the reputation of public figures on trial for their words or actions are offensive to this or that cause, or this or that person.

If this way of doing it already existed from some years ago, she was clearly accentuated after the murder of George Floyd, of this Afro-American who died during a violent arrest. This hostility manifests itself mainly in social networks, and can take a variety of forms, sometimes dangerous.

A culture dangerous ?

Interviewed on the american show, the Red of the Table Talk, the actress Willow Smith does not have hairs on the tongue to criticize an attitude that is more of the herd and the search for the scapegoat that the democratic debate :” It is so common at this time. I see people (…) who say terrible things, that humiliate others for what they say or have said nothing at all. But I think that if we really want to change, the humiliation does not teach anything to anyone “. Also invited on the plateau, the feminist, anti-racist Tamika D. Mallory confirms this point of view, by calling to cancel the culture of a “ strand dangerous “. ” None of us is perfect. It is a little difficult to apply, since it is necessary to leave to the people the right to make mistakes, grow and learn, but they must demonstrate that they want to have “.

Sources not-so-recent, that is

Contrary to appearances, this concept would have appeared in the decade of 1990. In 1991, the target, the film by Mario Van Peebles, New Jack City. The actor Wesley Snipes is back in the skin of the gangster Nino Brown. During the feature, he throws the replica “Cancel bi***” after the separation with his girlfriend. The term reappeared after their appearance in 2010 at the mouth of the rapper Lil Wayne, who takes the joke sexist in its title, I am Alone.

Finally, in 2014, Cisco Rosado, candidate of the show “Love and Hip Hop : New York” introduces his partner to a ” You are cancelled “. In 2015, it is on Twitter that we can find the expression with the “Black Twitter” that have the intention of denouncing racism and discrimination in the social network.

A different impact depending on the personalities

The impact of the cancellation of the culture also depends on the personality is concerned. For example, the actress Scarlett Johansson has little suffered from the boycott launched in response to their support to Woody Allen, as well as the actor of Kanye West, who had under-heard in 2018 that slavery could be an option. On the other hand, the actress Lea Michele (star of Glee) has felt the consequences. In response to the accusations of racism by one of their ex-partners of the fair, Samantha Ware, she has seen some of their advertising contracts cancelled or postponed.