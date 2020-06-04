organization and selection of the jury

Even though the 73rd edition of the festival will take place in physics this year, Cannes has unveiled his selection of 56 films distinguished among the 2 067 feature-length films viewed by its organizers.

The Cannes film Festival 2020 is maintained

As announced by Thierry Frémaux, the general delegate of the Cannes film festival, Wednesday, June 3, at the end of the day on Canal+, the edition of 2020 will be taking place.

“There has never been a question for us to cancel “

Then you will have understood, it is not of course a question of organizing the festival as usual because of the health crisisbut the selection will still take place !

This is not the first time that the festival must bow under the pressure of external events. It happened during the Second world War as well as in may 68.

“If the film Festival could not take its usual form, it was necessary for us that he shows otherwise. But not for it to disappear. “

No red carpet, no celebrities drawn to four pins, not of charts, just in the cinema this year !

Why is it important that the Cannes film Festival is taking place this year ?

Thierry Frémaux, it is all the more important that this 73rd edition is taking place that she will play a crucial role in the re-opening of the dark rooms, on Monday, June 22.

The generate excitement and desire around the cinema.

“Decide to release an official Selection is the best way to help the cinema. (…) The reopening of the rooms, after months of closure, is a crucial issue. Even in the absence of an event on the Croisette, especially in the absence of an event on the Croisette, the official Selection will therefore continue in his role. “

Thus, instead of the usual question : “This is a film for Cannes ? “the organizers assure will be asked another : “Isn’t this a perfect film for the back rooms ? “

Thierry Frémaux says :

“This Selection, it is there, and it is beautiful. She says that the cinema is more alive than ever. The cinema is not dead, he is not even sick. “

More and more women of the French at the Cannes film Festival 2020

The 56 films distinguished are derived from the viewing of 2 067 works by the selection committee.

Among these works, the organizers have noted a decrease in the number of films made by women presented to the selection (only 532 against 575 in 2019), but they are happy to announce that the total of feature films made by women in the selection is on the rise (16 compared to 14 in 2019).

Good news of course, but all the same light, since the number remains low (just over a quarter of the selection).

The other particularity of this edition is the number of French films present in the selection. They represent more than a third of the latter.

A figure that the organizers explain as a “quality award” and a political gesture :

“France shows an example of a film going for it, which defends a vision, produced his own films and highlights the people of other countries “

The complete list of films selected at the Cannes film festival 2020

The Official Selection for the 73rd edition has been announced! Follow the selected movies progress in cinemas and other film festivals using the hashtag #Cannes2020.

Quickly discovers the full selection below !

The French Dispatch Wes Anderson (USA)

Wes Anderson (USA) Summer 85 François Ozon (France)

François Ozon (France) Asa Ga Kuru (True Mothers) Naomi Kawase (Japan)

Naomi Kawase (Japan) Lovers Rock Steve McQueen’s (United Kingdom)

Steve McQueen’s (United Kingdom) Mangrove Steve McQueen’s (United Kingdom)

Steve McQueen’s (United Kingdom) Druk (Another Round) Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark)

Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark) DNA (DNA) of Maïwenn (Algeria/France)

of Maïwenn (Algeria/France) Last Words Jonathan Nossiter (USA)

Jonathan Nossiter (USA) Heaven : to the land of happiness of Im Sang-Soo (South Korea)

of Im Sang-Soo (South Korea) El olvido that seremos (Forgotten we’ll be) Fernando Trueba (Spain)

Fernando Trueba (Spain) Peninsula of Yeon Sang-Ho (South Korea)

of Yeon Sang-Ho (South Korea) In the dusk (in The dusk) of Sharunas Bartas (Lithuania)

of Sharunas Bartas (Lithuania) Men (Home Front) Lucas BELVAUX (Belgium)

Lucas BELVAUX (Belgium) The real thing of Kôji Fukada (Japan)

of Kôji Fukada (Japan) Passion simple Danielle Arbid (Lebanon)

Danielle Arbid (Lebanon) A good man Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France)

Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) The things they say, the things we do Emmanuel Mouret (France)

Emmanuel Mouret (France) Souad by Ayten Amin (Egypt)

by Ayten Amin (Egypt) Limbo Ben Sharrock (United Kingdom)

Ben Sharrock (United Kingdom) Red (Red Soil) Farid Bentoumi (France)

Farid Bentoumi (France) Sweat Magnus Von Horn (Sweden)

Magnus Von Horn (Sweden) Teddy Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma (France)

Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma (France) February (February) of Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria)

of Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria) Ammonite Francis Lee (Uk)

Francis Lee (Uk) A doctor night Elie Wajeman (France)

Elie Wajeman (France) Enfant terrible by Oskar Roehler (Germany)

by Oskar Roehler (Germany) Nadia, butterfly Pascal Plante (Canada)

Pascal Plante (Canada) Here we are Nir Bergman (Israel)

Nir Bergman (Israel) Septet : the story of Hong Kong of Ann Hui, Johnnie To, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping and Patrick Tam

of Ann Hui, Johnnie To, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping and Patrick Tam Falling of Viggo Mortensen (USA)

of Viggo Mortensen (USA) Pleasure Ninja Thyberg (Sweden)

Ninja Thyberg (Sweden) Slalom princess Charlene Favier (France)

princess Charlene Favier (France) Casa de antiguidades (Memory house) from Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil)

from Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil) Broken keys (Wrong note) Jimmy Keyrouz (Lebanon)

Jimmy Keyrouz (Lebanon) Ibrahim Samir Guesmi (France)

Samir Guesmi (France) Beginning (in The beginning) of Déa Kulumbegashvili (Georgia)

of Déa Kulumbegashvili (Georgia) Gagarin Fanny Liatard, and Jeremy Trouilh (France)

Fanny Liatard, and Jeremy Trouilh (France) 16 spring Suzanne Lindon (France)

Suzanne Lindon (France) Punked Peter Dourountzis (France)

Peter Dourountzis (France) Boy cloth Nicolas Maury (France)

Nicolas Maury (France) If the wind drops (Should the Wind Fall) Nora Martirosyan (Armenia)

Nora Martirosyan (Armenia) John and the hole of Pascual Sisto (USA)

of Pascual Sisto (USA) Striding into the wind (Chasing the wind) Wei Shujun (China)

Wei Shujun (China) The death of cinema and my father too (The Death of cinema and my father also) by Dani Rosenberg (Israel)

by Dani Rosenberg (Israel) En route to the billion (The Billion Road) of Dieudo Hamadi (Dir. Democratic of the Congo)

of Dieudo Hamadi (Dir. Democratic of the Congo) The truffle hunters Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw (USA)

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw (USA) 9 days in Raqqa by Xavier de Lauzanne (France)

by Xavier de Lauzanne (France) Antoinette in the Cevennes Caroline Vignal (France)

Caroline Vignal (France) The two Alfred Bruno Podalydès (France)

Bruno Podalydès (France) A triumph (The big hit) Emmanuel Courcol (France)

Emmanuel Courcol (France) The origin of the world Laurent Lafitte (France)

Laurent Lafitte (France) The speech Laurent Tirard (France)

Laurent Tirard (France) Aya to majo (Earwig and the Witch) of Gorô Miyazaki (Japan)

of Gorô Miyazaki (Japan) Flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark)

Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark) Josep from Aurel (France)

from Aurel (France) Soul Pete Docter (USA)

