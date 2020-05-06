organizes a sale of trendy clothing and accessible to combat the covid-19

Shortly after the announcement on Instagram, the youngest of the clan, Kardashian joined the race, taken by many for the fashion industries (but not only), to raise funds to defeat the pandemic current. How ? By offering a sale of clothes, sportswear, trendy, including a t-shirt star posted at less than 35 euros. This unprecedented collection, and solidarity, is co-branded by Kendall Jenner and the creative collective Zaza World she manages with DJ Daniel Chetrit.

A collection accessible to do a good deed



Entitled “State Of Emergency” this capsule collection revolves around pieces connected and accessible, as drawn in the locker room of the 90’s. There are a staple of the wardrobe, like a hoodie black, a cap, a tote bag logotypé, a sticker, and t-shirts stamped with various slogans as “State of emergency” or “This Shirt Feeds People”. In premium ? We feel the key mode made by Kendall, who is reviving these classics for the occasion.

A sale 100% supportive

All of the profits of the sales will be donated to Feeding America, an american organization that recognizes 200 food banks, providing assistance to over 46 million people affected by the coronavirus. A great initiative, which is hot in the heart.

The collection “Stage Of Emergency” of Kendall Jenner, is back on shop.zazaworld.com.

