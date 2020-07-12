Original appearance of the Sorceress revealed (concept art)

The original appearance of the character of the Enchantress in the film Suicide Squad 2016 surfaced on the web.

The film Suicide Squad that is launched in 2016, would have had to be different from what the DC fans have seen on the big screen. David Ayer has never hidden that the end result of the film was not what he had envisioned at the start. The production demanded changes and reshoots that have changed the film.

On Twitter, a fan posted a concept art of the character of the Enchantress played by Cara Delevingne, and she is completely different from what we see in the film. In retweetant the image, David Ayer explains that “it was the look that I wanted for him. “

Here is where I wanted to take his look. https://t.co/Hl6vwdzG6E — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) On the 8th of July 2020

Yesterday is very responsive and open about the issues related to the various cuts and changes in the project. The film is, ultimately, so different that the fans of the hope of a director’s cut and see the original version as is the case of the The Justice League.

If David Ayer is leaving a director’s cut, the final decision is in the hands of Warner Bros. who owns the rights. But with the new movie Suicide Squad that is very soon, it would not be surprising if Warner makes the shadow project from James Gunn with another movie.

