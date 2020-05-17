Originally, the collaboration from Fat Joe and Ashanti was assumed to have Jennifer Lopez featuring

The rising power of Asante was courtesy of some of the biggest collaborations of the early 2000s. With collaborations with artists such as Ja Rule, Nelly and Lloyd, it was almost impossible to turn on the radio and not listen to Ashanti hung.

One of the biggest songs in which she has appeared was “What’s Luv” by Fat Joe. The song is one of the most remarkable of Joe in his catalogue of career. But, it turns out that the label of Ashanti wrote the song while thinking of Jennifer Lopez.

Fat Joe said that the house of discs of Ashanti wanted to Jennifer Lopez instead of it to “What s Luv”

In the early 2000’s, Ashanti was in full ascendancy as the first R&B singer to be signed to the label, hip-hop, Murder Inc. appearing on the songs of other rappers. She had already made a handful of features to his comrades of the label and Fat Joe has fought for it to appear on the “What’s Luv” after having said that the label of Ashanti wanted to Lopez on the runway

“Irv and Ja [Rule] They called me and they woke me up at about 3 o’clock in the morning, and they said: “come Down, we have a song for you”, it was just after the death of Pun “, he said Ashanti during a live chat on Instagram. “They have played the” What’s Luv “and you were there and they told me:” It is for you and J. Lo, we want the Latino top. “

Ashanti was featured on the demo, and Joe was so impressed that he chose to keep it, despite the fact that the label wanted that Lopez continues the latino flair. The cup final would Rule, Ashanti and Joe.

How did “What’s Luv” by Fat Joe and Ashanti?

Put Ashanti on the track turned out to be the right decision for Joe. At the time, Ashanti and Lopez were the queens rising stars in feature films hip hop and R & B / pop. But Lopez was already a huge star, so this has given Ashanti’s another opportunity, as his star was rising thanks to her collaboration in 2001 with the Rule, “Always On Time”.

“What’s Luv” peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the board for twenty weeks. The song was also an international success, making the charts in Australia, the United Kingdom and Europe. It also reached the number one of the top Hot Rap Songs.

The song became the second single in the top 10 of Ashanti and has contributed to making her the first female artist to simultaneously have the first two positions on the Hot 100 behind “Always On Time”.

“What’s Luv” was popular outside of the radio, because the song appeared on the soundtrack to the comedy film Jwanna Man. Extracts from the film have also been incorporated in the clip, which was shot in Ashanti, Ja Rule and New York city native Fat Joe.

The video clip turned out to be a major success in the tallies of video clips as a TRL of MTV and 106 & Park from BET. The song has remained popular even during the following summer, Ashanti and Fat Joe performed the song live during the festivities of spring break from MTV in 2002.