Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have fallen in love with a hamburger

This is one of the couples headlights in recent years. Orlando Bloom has revealed the circumstances of her encounter with Katy Perry, at the ceremony of the Goldens Globes in 2016. “I love the Golden Globes, it is still one of the most fun of the year. There is more alcohol than food, so that you can have a little hunger, ” says the actor according to the site “Hello ! “. Then to satisfy the guests, the interpreter of “Roar” decides to deliver burgers. “Denzel Washington was sitting at the same table and I didn’t know who had ordered burgers. I just saw a box arrive in front of him. So I went to see him and I said : “Hey dude, is it that I can have a hamburger, please ? I am dying of hunger.” Denzel has counted the burgers : “Ok, we have 10, so yes, of course,” says Orlando Bloom. And I’ve seen Katy – I had met her twice, but I did not know well – and I made her a wink and that’s it, ” he continued.

A nice shot of lightning

It is a time on the stage at the Golden Globes that the heart of the british actor capsized. “I looked at the audience and she was sitting right in front of me. I said to myself, “ Wow ! “Then I thought :” Katy Perry is really beautiful'”, he says. Since that famous meeting in 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have separated once, then put back together before getting engaged on February 14 aboard a helicopter. Now, there are no longer have to wait for the date of their marriage. We can’t wait !