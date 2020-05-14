Orlando Bloom engaged to Katy Perry : the actor shares his secrets…

Constantly on the go, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry learn to manage the distance, despite their unconditional love.

Far from eyes, near the heart. After their vacation, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry must separate for a time. The actor of 42 years is moving to the Czech Republic for the filming of the series Carnival Rowwhile the singer of 34 years old is always taken to travel through the world. But the couple lives quite well.

Interviewed by People Magazinestar Pirates of the Caribbean is transferred over this distance : “It’s part of the game, right ? It works in two, it is necessary to create a sense of trust and security to be able to spend time apart and do everything you must do in feeling always attached to the person, to be able to embark on a journey together.” Faced with this situation, Orlando Bloom is rather optimistic : “I think we’re doing really well, and lay a solid foundation before you take that important step, because we were married all of two before,” he says in reference to their future union.

Engaged since last February, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are planning to get married before the end of the year. “They use a planner to finalize all the details of the wedding. Katy seems to lead, but Orlando is also involved in the planning”, explained one close to the lovebirds to People in June of last year. And to add : “They don’t seem stressed about it, however. This will be a ceremony of fun with family and friends.” Their credo is clear : each thing in its time.

