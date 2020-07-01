Orlando Bloom : his confession touching on pregnancy of Katy Perry

In an interview with the Associated Press, Orlando Bloom, told in the first pregnancy of Katy Perry. A period that is not always easy for the singer, who poses, however, the admiration of her boyfriend.

Orlando Bloom he is surprised by his girlfriend Katy Perry. It was last march that the singer announced in a new video to be pregnant with her first child, an important step in their relationship with the british actor, who is already the father of a small child. A first pregnancy is not always obvious to the interpreter Teenage Dream that turns out to be at flower of skin during this period, but that raises however the admiration of your companion.

“It’s great”said Orlando Bloom to the Associated Press, relayed by the Daily Mailadding that Katy Perry it is “a force of nature” that has “a belly giant”. “This is really awesome, she’s not complaining, she does it all. It is impressive the way it handles, the way it works as usual”he noted , in particular, the comedian, who said yet “changed” since the beginning of the pregnancy of his fiancée. The sweep, including rumors of tension within the couple, which is known from a couple of months “ups and downs”.

Katy Perry “controlled stress” of becoming a mother for the first time

A new situation for the couple will welcome a girl. Because if “Katy Perry is in the process of managing the stress of being parents for the first time”, Orlando Bloom he, “it was highlighted to welcome a baby into their lives during this period”said a source. However, there is no reason for alarm : the singer who has already conquered a depression and many black thoughts, is the culprit of many of these changes. And these are none other than… his hormones, and the containment. “I think that is caused by the hormones and I did not used to be with so many people in a small space for so long”, adding that she had “I used to go there all the time.”. The singer spoke, and some days where she breaks down in tears only “in terms of [ses] the toes of the feet or do simple tasks”.

