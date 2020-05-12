Orlando Bloom : His fears in relation to his marriage with Katy Perry

After his amazing marriage proposal on February 14, 2018, Orlando Bloom (age 42) has unveiled the secrets of his romance with Katy Perry (34 years old) in the show Sunday Today with Willie Geist. Already married with the model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, the star Pirates of the Caribbean had with his ex-wife, a son (Flynn, 8 years). In the show of the August 25, 2019, the actor confides his fears in relation to her future union : “It is important to me that we’re on the same wavelength, I’ve been married and divorced and I do not want to go through this again.“Couples from 2016 with the artist, and despite some breaks, the couple now seems more welded than ever. Very much in love, he complimented his fiancée : “She is amazing and it impresses me still.“

Often separated because of their careers and their schedules respective, Orlando explained to the magazine People in July 2019, that the distance had finally made stronger. The player then lays out what, according to him, is essential for a loving relationship works : “You need to build a strong foundation together, create a sense of trust and security to be able to spend time with one without the other while remaining deeply attached the one to the other.“

Married in the past to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012), the interpreter of Never Really Over is in osmosis with his beloved. In July 2019, she spoke of the importance of a solid foundation in a relationship. As well, she stated in the show The Kyle & Jackie O Show : “I think we’re doing really well, and we really work hard in building a great foundation before you start building a gigantic house, metaphorically.”

The two lovers definitely on the same wavelength and ready for the wedding !