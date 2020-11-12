ORLANDO BLOOM INTRODUCES YOU TO HIS NEW PUPPY BUDDY, AFTER MIGHTY’S DISAPPEARANCE

Orlando Bloom has adopted a new dog, which “ filled his heart ” after the disappearance of his beloved Mighty.
The 43-year-old actor introduced Buddy to fans in an Instagram post.
time for a #cutedog photo 💙❤️🤍plz meet BUDDY a one year old something & something mix 🙌 nothing can replace mighty man, but fostering this little guy has really filled my heart – if you’ve never fostered or are considering, I’d highly recommend it – it leaves two beings better off & remember what they say never judge a book by its cover – swip for the before photo…🥺 thanks to @tobiessmalldogrescue also @thelabellefoundation for helping me to find my best ‘buddy’ 🙏
Last July, Orlando Bloom asked his 4.1 million Instagram followers for help to find the lost Mighty. After a week of research, it was learned that unfortunately, the puppy had not made it.
To commemorate her four-legged best friend, the star decided to have his name tattooed on her heart.