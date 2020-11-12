ORLANDO BLOOM INTRODUCES YOU TO HIS NEW PUPPY BUDDY, AFTER MIGHTY’S DISAPPEARANCE

Orlando Bloom has adopted a new dog, which “ filled his heart ” after the disappearance of his beloved Mighty.

The 43-year-old actor introduced Buddy to fans in an Instagram post.

” Meet Buddy, a year old and something and a mix of something. Nothing can replace Mighty, but adopting this little one has really filled my heart – he wrote in the caption – If you have never adopted or are considering it, I highly recommend it. . Two beings become better and remember that it is said never to judge a book by its cover. ”

Last July, Orlando Bloom asked his 4.1 million Instagram followers for help to find the lost Mighty. After a week of research, it was learned that unfortunately, the puppy had not made it.

To commemorate her four-legged best friend, the star decided to have his name tattooed on her heart.