Orleans: A game farm is a suspension for Chris Evans

The disciplinary committee and the legal committee met yesterday evening at the headquarters of the LNB, and the wingman american Orleans Chris Evans (2.03 m, 28 years) was hit of a one-game suspension firm and a match suspended sentence following a disqualifying factor received at Limoges.
Having served his suspension against Strasbourg, Chris Evans will be available for the game against Gravelines-Dunkerque on Saturday 7 December.
