Oscar-2017 : How is Emma Stone, best actress for “La La Land”, has managed to tame his anxiety and panic attacks

PSYCHOLOGY – She radiates in “La La Land” through his role of a young waitress who dreamed of becoming an actress. So much so, that she won the Oscar for best actress for this musical romantic Damien Chazelle. Emma Stone sing, dance, falls in love with a young pianist (Ryan Gosling) with a alchemy that is full screen.

Behind his big green eyes and her smile drawing his dimples, hard to imagine the little girl suffering from anxiety attacks that it was. And yet, the darling of Woody Allen has long suffered from anxiety and panic attacks.

Anxiety attacks in childhood

Emma Stone evoked this period of his life in June 2015, in a long interview with the Wall Street Journal. The actress of 28 years born in Scottsdale (Arizona) told how, overnight, everything changed. She then had 8 years. “The first time I’ve done an anxiety attack, I was sitting with friends, and I believed that the house catches on fire. I called my mother and she brought me back home, and during the three years that have followed, it has not ceased to happen”, was detailing it. “I was going to the infirmary at lunch, most days, and I shook hands. I asked my mother what day it was, and then he rested the question 30 seconds later. I just needed to know that nobody was going to die, and that nothing was going to change.”

Very recently, in December 2016, she came back on this first panic attack with Rolling Stone. "This was not a hallucination, just my chest tightened, I couldn't breathe, as if it was the end of the world", describes it. "At a certain point, I could not go among my friends – I could barely cross the threshold of the door to go to school."

Worried, the parents of the future star of Hollywood leads him to a therapist. And it helps. But it is mainly in it-even that the young teen finds the resources to overcome his fears. One of them being creativity.

“I wrote this book ‘I Am Bigger Than My Anxiety‘(I am bigger than my anxiety, ED) that I still have: I drew a little green monster on my shoulder who talks to me in the ear, and tells me all these things that are not true”, she said to Rolling Stone. “And every time I listen to it, it grows. If I listen to it a lot, I crash. But if I turn the head and continue to go about my activities – the leaves talk to me but do not give him the attention he needs – then it shrinks and disappears.”

Such anxiety attacks at such a young age is not uncommon. According to the child psychiatrist Allison Baker, contacted by our colleagues of the Huffington Post american, “a lot of people believe that anxiety is not something worthy to be evaluated, yet it is important to treat, especially in children and adolescents”.

Anxiety is a mechanism that can both encompass anxiety attacks, obsessive disorders, and panic.

Growing up, Emma Stone has found another way to fight his fears. It, you know it: it is simply to put themselves in the shoes of a character. It will then go to the theatre, and it is almost a deliverance: "in order To improvise, one must be present, and it is the antithesis of anxiety".