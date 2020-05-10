Oscar-2019 Chris Evans sacred gentleman of the evening

It’s a small gesture, which only lasted a few seconds, but it has not escaped the notice of television viewers and internet users who watched the Oscars. While Regina Kingjust got an oscar as best supporting role in If Beale Street could talk, is about to go on stage to receive his statuette, the actress lack of tripping because of his long evening dress. Chris Evans, the actor of Captain America that we will soon see at the cinema in Avengers : Endgame, rushes to offer his arm to the young woman.

A small mark of attention that has captivated the internet users.

“*Chris Evans helps Regina King

*Me : “

” That put Chris Evans and his beard to the side of the mother of Regina King ? ? Whatever, thank you for your work ! “

” Chris Evans, who helps Regina King to go on stage “

” Chris Evans won an Oscar for stealing my heart “

” I am still not recovered, where is it that I can find a Chris Evans ? “

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has also reacted on Twitter, engaging directly Chris Evans :” Hey @ChrisEvans you are a gentleman #bienélevé “, and then” And then you’re beautiful AND very chic ! I just play her mother in a film then I feel that I can say that

! “

A tweet that has not escaped the actor :” It makes me very happy, coming from the hand of my mother on the screen 🙂 “

This is not the first time that Chris Evans is proof of ” chivalry “. During the People’s Choice, he had accompanied the actress Betty White to receive his award.

Chris Evans has clearly scored points in the fierce battle against Chris Pratt or Chris Hemsworthto , among other things, for the title of the “best Chris”.