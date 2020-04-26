Oscar-2020 : this moment stolen, where Timothée Chalamet fun to do a photobomb to Margot Robbie

PHOTO. The 92nd academy awards ceremony was held on Sunday 9 February, in Hollywood. While Margot Robbie took a pose on the red carpet, Timothée Chalamet approached it… for the photobomber !

In the night of 9 to 10 February, was held the prestigious and much awaited 92nd Oscars. Presentation of the award, stirring speeches such as Brad Pitt, held engaged as Natalie Portman, on the floor of celebrities, the return of Eminem or the lack of Roman Polanski… this new ceremony was marked by many events. On the traditional red carpet, in front of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, we have been able to see a myriad of celebritiesall the more chic, elegant and glamorous one than the other.

Once again, Timothy Chalamet has proved that he masters the codes of the fashion to perfection. Now to defend The Four Girls of Doctor March Greta Gerwig, the actor of 24 years was wearing a set Prada composed of a pair of pants and a jacket zipped navy blue, which surmounted a white shirt. Side accessory, the young man had wagered on a pin Cartier vintage dating from 1955 and a pair of black boots varnished. Refusing to wear the traditional tuxedo waited on the red carpet, Timothée Chalamet has been a pretty foot of nose to the protocol of the ceremony.

Timothée Chalamet is no lack of humor

Also present on the red carpet, Margot Robbie also took the pose under the flashes of photographers. The actress, 29-year-old was shown two films, Scandal Charlize Theron, as well as Once upon a time… in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino. Absolutely gorgeous, Margot Robbie was dressed d’a long, flowing gown and strapless, black in colour, signed Chanel. A garment elegant, with sleeves in veil knotted at the level of the arms, and a jewel hanging on the chest. While the young woman was in the middle of a shoot, Timothée Chalamet has casually approached her, and began to ask side, for the photobomber ! Margot Robbie then took the cheeks of the actor in his hands, and gently pushed… and finally the remake coming towards her, and pose together. A moment stolen, which has made the joy of the internet on the social networks.

