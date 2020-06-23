Oscar, Golden Globes, etc., When will be held the ceremony of the cinema in the year 2021 ?

The epidemic of Coronavirus has caused an earthquake for the film industry. Editions 2021 Golden Globes, the Oscar and the Bafta moves. The tv Star that lights up.

The film industry no doubt will be the same after the epidemic of Coronavirus… Between the closing of the theaters, the judgment of the filming and the postponement of the production, the entire film industry he came to a standstill for a hundred days. After three months of closure, the French cinema has finally reopened its doors on Monday, June 22, to the delight of cinema lovers in the country.

Only because of the health crisis, the Golden Globes have announced the postponement of his upcoming ceremony. Initially scheduled for 5 January, with the awards ceremony finally, it will be the Sunday 28th of February 2021as announced by the foreign press association in hollywood (HFPA). “To accommodate both film and television productions, national and international, the HFPA is going to provide additional guidance with respect to eligibility, the voting period and the time of the announcement appointments reviewed in the next few weeks”the organization said in a press release.

What about the Oscars ?

The announcement of the postponement of the Golden Globes the year 2021, it is not a big surprise, I must say. And for a good reason, a couple of weeks before, we learned that the Oscars the year 2021, travel two months, because of the pandemic and the health care crisis. And with reason, to the base, the 93rd edition of the Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 28. Finally, the ceremony of will be held on the 25th of Aprilby the Academy of arts and sciences of the cinema, which presents the awards. The Academy has also taken the decision andextend the period of release of the films eligible, which passes from the December 31, 2020 February 28, 2021. In this sense, it is expected “give filmmakers the flexibility to complete and release their films without being punished”reported to the officials in a press release.

And the other ceremonies ?

For more information, the ceremony of Emmy Awards 2021, which celebrates the best of american television, has not been changed. Chaired by Jimmy Kimmel this year, is still scheduled for 20 September. On the other hand, the Bafta-2021 they have been deferred. The organizers of the British Academy of Film and Arts Television have changed the ceremony from 14 February to 11 April.

Sign up to the Newsletter Telestar.fr to receive the latest news