Oscar Isaac has said that he would return to the franchise “Star Wars”, “If I need another house”

“This looks like a shit legendary! “That is Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), the hero grim The extraction ofwhen he is in charge of your last employment. In fact, it is a phrase pretty neat to Tyler, who spends most of the film growling, so monosyllabic and quiet. Many, many people. In reality, The extraction of you might as well call Chris Hemsworth takes on the people. Unfortunately, despite the promise of Tyler “fucking legend”, The extraction of it is a little more than a thriller of action is predictable – a film that deals with shootings and fights certainly nice, but ultimately has nothing in the head.

Who is Tyler Rake? Well, we know who is a cool guy and tough as nails, because he is played by Chris Hemsworth. And we know that it is a soul-damaged, because he constantly thinks of her dead son, when not taking the pills. And that is all. Tyler is not really a great guy – he is a mercenary from the black market, which is very good for killing people. But finally, he is going to do the right thing. Why? Because the sequence of commands, Russo, Brother of Joe Russo, the requires.

The last mission of the deadly Rake requires to save Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) the teenage son of a crime lord who has been kidnapped by another lord of the crime. This will not be easy, because the hijacker has an entire army at his disposal, as well as a gang of street children willing to do his will. To further complicate things, the father imprisoned Ovi instructed the body guard Saju (Randeep Hooda) with the rescue of the child also. Soon, all of these characters collide when the Rake is moved Ovi from one place to another, and as the bullets fly.

And the boy, that they are flying. We can say one thing The extraction ofit’s never boring, because it is only a coward never really. The hero of Hemsworth constantly attracts big guns noisy and people are constantly big guns in a loud voice. And when the shooting stops, a couple of fights with a knife and a gun burst also. What is curious, this is how all of this is not exciting. Sure, The extraction of never slows down and prevents exit, but none of the actions here is not particularly exciting. One could argue that director Sam Hargrave was trying to make his action scenes are gross and brutal in order to not glorify the violence, but it is very clear that this is not the fate of the film. It is want to their great keystroke action to have you on the edge of your seat. But this is not the case.

The only section that’s really noticeable is the very long sequence designed to look like a decision is extremely long – one that sees Hemsworth, run, drive, jump and shoot down from the top of a block. It is pretty well organized, but don’t be surprised if you spend a lot of time trying to identify the hidden tricks and switches that are used to splice the whole thing together.

There are moments where The extraction of you try to overcome their aspirations plumper. The script Russo really takes the time to develop many of the characters around Tyler Rake, including the oldest member of the gang of street kids, who is desperately trying to please her boss; and the kidnapper is pulling the strings, who is described as a smart man, and with the threat of a influence in all parties. Randeep Hooda made the biggest impression as the other guy is trying to save Ovi – he is much more sympathetic than that of Tyler, and is also good for kicking ass. Later in the film, David Harbour appears as one of the former teammates of Tyler, and has a very limited role. We have already seen the Port to play this type of character, but it is always fun to watch.

Hemsworth is an actor inherently sympathetic, therefore, it is easy to accompany her here. But as the recent Thor and Avengers the titles revealed, it is much better to play a character with a sense of humor, a hard-to-cook. Unfortunately, The extraction of requires that this is only the latest – there is nothing funny at a distance in Tyler Rake (apart from its name).

Bathed in a yellow filter sickly from the beginning to the end, The extraction of often it is as ugly as their theme. It would be inaccurate to call the film nihilistic, but it is also so unmindful of the collateral damage that begins to graze the responsibility. A long action sequence on a bridge full of people that several innocent bystanders caught up in the movement of injection, blow molding, and worse, and the film – nor any of the characters – don’t blink never eyes. And have Hemsworth as the only white face doing constantly to all the destruction in a foreign country adds a level of ugliness that the film has no interest to comment.

In regards to action films, disposable The extraction of it takes its promise of seeing Chris Hemsworth to kill a lot of people. Perhaps it is good enough for a direct output on Netflix, but wouldn’t it be nice if all this chaos was added to something at the end?

/ Film rating: 5 out of 10

