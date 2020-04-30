Oscars 2020 : Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner could not sit down

Social networks, television, fashion, basketball… the Kardashian-Jenner are everywhere. How to imagine an awards ceremony without an appearance from Kim ? It is therefore quite natural that the future lawyer has taken the poses on the photocall of the 92nd Oscars, on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The mother of the family was coming along with her husband, Kanye West.

Not listening to the good advice of her stylist, Kanye, Kim Kardashian chose a dress Alexander McQueen after an old collection dating back to 2003. A vintage dress named “dress oyster”, as the wanted to its creator. A huge piece of fabric soft cream color, with a strapless, very fitted, leaving room for a wide neckline. Kanye, himself, wore a leather costume, a big gold chain and sunglasses. As at the Met Gala, one senses a willingness from the rapper allow the light to his wife.

It would seem that there is a downside to wearing a dress as delicate. “Ok I have to literally lie in the car, I can’t sit because my dress is a risk of tearing. But it’s all good, I do it for Alexander McQueen“said Kim Kardashian in her story Instagram.