Oscars 2020 : Leonardo DiCaprio formalizes with Camila Morrone

This time, it seems to be serious, very serious, even ! The hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, 45 years, starring in films such as Romeo+Juliet, Titanic, The Infiltrès, Inceptionor The Revenanthas chained romances in recent yearswith always the same style of young women, whose portrait-robot is simple and effective : young, blonde, model.

The star has roucoulé more or less long time since the late 90’s with Bridget Hall, Amber Valletta, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbachor Nina Agdal. Girls who, physically, were almost all outputs of the same mold in the sum. But since the end of the year 2017, a little over a year, tempting the Leo seems to have changed his mind and thinks maybe ranger, since he lives a beautiful romance with Camila Morrone.

The look, Camila Morrone gave Leonardo DiCaprio during Brad Pitt”s shoutout – love it! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/36nn22EbSd — Kylie Erica Mar (@KylieEricaMar) February 10, 2020

If the beautiful young woman from argentina while in the age range of the usual comedian – she is 22 years old, is two times less than the Leo, it has several strings to her bow, since, in addition to being a model (she has appeared on the cover of Vogue in 2016 and was the image of the latest campaign for Topshop), she is also an actress and has made her debut with James Franco in Bukowski. But that is changing especially when compared to the other conquests of the beautiful, Leo, is that Camila is… brownand she is also a child of the seraglio, as she has been raised by Al Pacino (a relative of Leo), who lives with his mother for a dozen years. Besides, Leonardo has met for the first time, Camila, during a visit to Al ten years ago, when she was only 12 years old.

Yesterday, on the occasion of the 92nd Oscars held in Los Angeles where it was nominated in the category of best actor for his role in It was once… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio took the opportunity to formalize with the lovely Camila. If the statuette is passed under the nose (for the benefit of Joaquin Phoenix for Joker), Leo was happy to see his playing partner Brad Pitt to win for best supporting actor, but he seemed to especially proud to present his lover, seated next to him in the first rank the Dolby Theatre.

Interviewed recently by the Los Angeles Times on their significant age difference (23 years), the young woman had expressed with maturity and openness : “I think that anyone should be able to go out with who he pleases”had she confided in including, however, the curiosity aroused by their relationship. “I would probably be curious, me too”, she added. This Sunday, it was sublime to the arm of Leo, wearing a wedding dress with pale pink designed by Carolina Herrera, a look with a necklace diamond Tiffany & Co.

Usually very discreet about his private life, Leonardo DiCaprio seems today to be really buff, its pretty brown, because it was not in the habit of wandering to the arm of a woman (other than his mother) during this kind of events also received media attention. A relationship very serious, therefore, for the eternal seducer of Hollywood, which just may be be to rank really for the first time.

