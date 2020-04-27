Oscars 2020 : Natalie Portman, victories of Parasite… moments and engaged to the ceremony

We only speak of it since this morning and it might even make the news for several days. The ceremony of the Oscars took place a little while ago, and many victories (deserved) of Parasite have been one of the highlights. But this is not everything and it offers you the chance to come back on the highlights of a ceremony, as always, between glamour, hypocrisy and political claims. On starts with Parasite which, as has been said, has won several awards : Best film, best director (Bong Joon-ho), best original screenplay and best international film. This is the first time that a film in a non-English speaking wins the prize for best film at the Oscars and the victory of Bong Joon-ho has, therefore, a small revolution in a universe that is still rather conservative.

Bong Joon-ho at the Oscars

In addition to this good news, the Oscars 2020 have also been the occasion for several of the personalities to come back on a few of the many inequalities that persist in the environment. Natalie Portman decided to do embroidery on his cloak Dior the name of the female directors whose films have been completely snobés at the Oscars in spite of their success. As you can see below, one can read the names of Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell)Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)Mati Diop (Atlantics), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim)Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Céline Sciamma (Portrait of the girl on fire). A lovely way to pay tribute to those so unfairly overlooked by the Academy.

Natalie Portman at the Oscars

Among the best moments of the ceremony, it must also include the reactions of the public when the announcement of the victory of Parasite for the price of the best film, but especially the eyes softened as Bong Joon-ho has brought to his small statuettes *heart heart*. It also retains the jokes to Steve Martin and Chris Rock who have winnowed the Academy and its lack of diversity. “Cynthia Erivo has done a good job in Harriet hiding the black that the Academy even asked him to hide all the named black to the Oscars” *badum-tss*. They did not forget to emphasize oklm that what he missed most of the ceremony it was : “vaginas” (as often). Finally, the opening song of Janelle Monáe, who is back on the films of the years and which has been joined by the fantastic Billy Bear Poses has also made a strong impression. What launch an edition of the Oscars 2020, despite a few disappointments, has also proved full of surprises.