Oscars 2020 : Spike Lee, Natalie Portman, messages were hand-sewn

Who said that the red carpets were nothing more than futility ? Certainly not the personalities invited to the 92nd Oscars that have decided to use the toilet wisely. The media attention is mainly concentrated on the dresses and other tuxedos worn by the guests, Natalie Portman has chosen to take them at their own game by pushing a rant against the lack of parity among the nominees this year.

With the help of Dior, the actress, oscar winner in 2011 for “Black Swan”, arrives with a black cape embroidered names of directors who have marked these last few months. Lorene Scafaria (“Queens” with Jennifer Lopez), Greta Gerwig (“The Girls of Doctor March”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”) or Marielle Heller (“A friend special”) have made an appearance noticed on the dress of the actress.