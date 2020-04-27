Oscars 2020: the dress Natalie Portman is not going unnoticed

Natalie Portman, winner of the Oscar for best actress in 2011 for her role in “Black Swan”, has made know his opinion on the lack of women directors, women in the list of nominations, wearing a cape, Dior black, on which she was embroidering the name of the filmmakers, according to her apart unfairly.

These names included Lorene Scafaria (“Queens”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“The girls of doctor March”) and Marielle Heller (“A friend special”).

“I wanted to highlight it in a subtle way the women who have not been recognized for their incredible work this year“said Ms. Portman.