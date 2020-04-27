Oscars 2020: the strong gesture of Natalie Portman for the women directors

If most stars are content to pose on the red carpet, Natalie Portman, she took the opportunity to pass on a message. This year on the occasion of the Oscars, the american actress has made know his opinion on the lack of women directors, women in the list of nominations in its own way…

The real star of the red carpet of the Oscars this year, this is it!! The american actress Natalie Portman has in fact attracted all the eyes of the journalists at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, February 9, on the occasion of the 92nd Oscars, wearing a dress with a feminist message.

The heroine of Black Swan has been embroidering the names of these directors forgotten by the competition on his black cape signed Dior. Thus, on this last one could read the names Greta Gerwig (The Girls of Doctor March), Lorene Scafaria (Queens), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Marielle Heller (A friend extraordinary), and others.

“I wanted to give visibility, with subtlety, to women who have not been recognized for their incredible work this year “, explained Natalie Portman. A strong gesture that has not gone unnoticed and that proves that the combat feminist is far from being finished…