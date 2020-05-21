Oscars: Emma Stone and Casey Affleck at the top, “Moonlight”, best film

The american actress Emma Stone is rewarded for his role in The The Landwhile Casey Affleck is illustrated for Manchester by the Sea. Moonlight won the Oscar for best film, first attributed by error to The The Land.



The Story will long be remembered for the 89th academy awards. At the end of a coup de theatre history, Moonlight has been awarded best film in the night of Sunday to Monday, beating the big favourite The The Land that is, however, walked away with six statuettes.

Fiasco of epic for this ceremony, the ordinary if practiced, the actress legendary Faye Dunaway, alongside Warren Beatty, has read the wrong name of the movie on the stage of the Dolby Theatre. The whole team The The Land is mounted on the podium and the producers have started their thanks, before one of them realizes the error in front of hundreds of millions of viewers.

“There is an error, Moonlightit is you who have won the award for best film”, has launched one of the persons on the stage waving the carton and its red envelope.

One of the producers of The The Landwith class, said he was honoured to give the statuette that he had thought to be his at his “friends of Moonlight“. The film’s director, Barry Jenkins, age 37, was also an award for the screenplay, an adaptation of a play by Tarell McCraney. As Mahershala Ali, who played a drug dealer who takes affection to a little boy.

The actor, seen notably in the series House of Cardsreceived the statuette for best supporting male role.

“I admire you more than I could explain it”

After two years of controversy on the lack of diversity at the Oscars, another african-american has won the prize for the second female role: this is Viola Davis. In Fencesshe played a woman deceived in the face of Denzel Washington in that it has launched a stirring “oh captain, my captain”. Already award-winning the Emmys and the Tonys Awards, the prize of the theatre, it was to a standing ovation.

On his side, The The Landan ode to Los Angeles and its artists, leaving heavily favored with the record of 14 nominations. She has brewed six. Damien Chazelle, prodigy 32-year-old became the youngest winner of the prize for best director for the musical.

Emma Stone, who is dancing, singing, crying, and deploys all its charm in this romance bitter-sweet, has been crowned best actress, beating including the French Isabelle Huppert. “All the women in this category, Natalie, Isabelle, Davis, Ruth, you are all so amazing and I admire you more than I could explain it. This has been a great honour to be in your company”, she said as he received his statuette.

In The The LandEmma Stone, aka Mia, works in a coffee shop and tries to make himself a name as an actress, when she falls in love with Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a jazz musician, a brilliant but struggling to launch his career.

The Oscar escapes, therefore, to Isabelle Huppert, the only trophy notable is still lacking in the impressive list of winners of the French actress, who has bagged a Golden Globe, a Spirit, a Caesar among many other awards for her portrayal of a woman who is raped who is stalking her abuser in It.

Casey Affleck out of the shadow of his brother Ben

The drama Manchester by the sea is another winner of the ceremony, its writer-director Kenneth Lonergan has been award-winning for his screenplay and his interpreter, Casey Affleck. The american actor has topped the pole Denzel Washington (Fences) for the trophy for best actor.

The actor played a man depressed suddenly forced to take care of his nephew. The actor frees himself definitively from the shadow of his famous elder Ben Affleck, he praised in his speech.

Absence-noted Asghar Farhadi

The Clienta co-production of French conducted by the Iranian Asghar Farhadi, was awarded the Oscar for the best foreign language film. This is the second time that a film of this filmmaker is an award-winning. His absence was all the more resounding: it boycottait the ceremony to protest against the order of migration from the president Trump covering seven muslim countries, including his own.

Here are the winners in the main categories of the Oscars:

– Best film: Moonlight

– Best director: Damien Chazelle, The The Land

– Best actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

– Best actress: Emma Stone, The The Land

– Best actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

– Best actress in a supporting role: Viola Davis, Fences

– Best foreign film: The client (Iran, co-production French)

– Best animated film: Zootopie