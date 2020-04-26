Oscars: Jane Fonda, Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Banks recycle their dress – People

Jane Fonda has done its part to support the movement of eco-fashion leader who stirs Hollywood with the Oscars dress that she had already put six years ago. The actress, 82-year-old was sublime in his dress, Elie Saab Couture on the red carpet, and fans have quickly realized that she had already been spotted in this dress in 2014, at the Cannes film Festival.
This time, the star has just changed hairstyle and red lips, for a tone lighter than the red powerful that she wore to Cannes. And she was not the only one to have “recycled” her dress that evening, as Elizabeth Banks also attended the after party Vanity Fair in a dress by Badgley Mischka red.
Sixteen years after
“I recycle this dress. I reach for the first time at this festival in 2004. We offer rarely really dresses. But Badgley Mischka has made just for me. At the time, I was in “Seabiscuit”, which was nominated for an academy award, and I was offered. I recently found itself in the bottom of a closet. And she always goes! So I wear it on the red carpet and I am happy to recycle a dress sixteen years ago”, she said to “Entertainment Tonight”.
Margot Robbie wore a beautiful black dress strapless outcome of the Chanel spring/summer 1994.
Cover Media / LeMatin.ch
Created: 11.02.2020, 14: 45
