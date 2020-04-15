Osvaldito Martinez gives up in praise to Miguel Herrera

Osvaldo Martinez came to The Eagles of America under much controversy , since many reproving the bet was doing Miguel Herrera to bring it, however the #10 always proved to be to the height, to such a degree that it was of great help for the titles earned in 2013 and 2015.

However Martinez it recognizes that much of its success has to do with the helmsman of our current team mismisimo “Louse” Herrera, as to an interview he had with Mark expressed what it meant to work with the:

“The ‘Louse’ was very important for my career in mexican soccer. He trusted me to take me to the Atlantis because I had other teams in mind, and in the end I think I made the best decision. Thank God I did very well there and then took me to America, where they have been the best moments of my career.”

No doubt many remember to # 10 with quite fondly, there are some of the fans that still ask for his return, so that we should be thankful for the good vision that is Miguel Herrera.