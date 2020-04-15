Osvaldo Martinez confessed that his worst moment in Mexico was in America

While Osvaldo David Martinez lived emotional moments with the t-shirt of America, also had the sad and so recalled in the interview with Mark Clear, when asked what was his worst moment in the decade in mexican soccer.

“I think that was to play a Final and not be called, is a blow to the heart… we come from the World of Clubs in which we did a great role, lost against Real Madrid in the Semi-finals and then on penalties to a team of Colombia (Atletico Nacional), there I had to take the penalty kick and threw it at the head”, he recalled the midfielder for Puebla, with relation to the end of 2016, in the definition of the Opening of the Liga MX.

And continued Osvaldito: “People have said that I did it on purpose but that is a lie, no one would like to miss a penalty but is a part of this. After already I was surprised that I was not quoted by Ricardo La Volpe for the Final against Tigers, I was very sad and I had to watch that game from Paraguay.”

The guarani actually it was not mentioned even among the concentrates for that hand-in-hand Christmas that culminated with the triumph of the Regiomontanos in the Volcano in the course of criminal proceedings.

After 179 official meetings with 18 screaming, 30 assists and 4 trophies in three seasons with the eagles, Martinez immigrated to serve then in Santos and Atlas, before arriving to The Strip in this 2020.

So he explained that out of America: