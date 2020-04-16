Oswaldo Sanchez, he opens the door to Raul Gudiño for that exposé on Pumas UNAM

In the last few days, has arisen with increasing frequency in mexico’s press the option that the keeper of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Raul Gudiño, to become the next market of passes in a new player of Club Universidad Nacional.

��YOU WILL BE GOOD LOOKS OF COUGARS!�� After the pump shot Faitelson, Raul Gudiño, he has been seen surrounded by Pumas in their social networks ���� ��What would be a good signing for Pumas? ��https://t.co/7TGGNHRbm4 — Dale Pumas (@DalePumascom)

April 9, 2020





Although since none of the involved parties have referred to the subject, the former keeper of the Mexican Oswaldo Sanchez, spoke exclusively with BolaVipwhere asked what she thought of this option to the goal, which today is a substitute in the rojiblancos.

“If you give him the opportunity to leave, because that tolerate and grow, because it is a kind young woman who has a great future”, said the also a commentator of the string TUDN.

In respect of the qualities it possesses Gudiño to call in Cougars, the former Atlas and Chivas, said that “it is a kind young man who had the good fortune to try out in Europe, was in Porto learning a lot of Iker Casillas. You have what few porters mexicans… stature. It is close to two metres and that is atypical for the goal mexican”.